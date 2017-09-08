Strong Earthquake Hits Off Mexico’s Coast

MEXICO CITY — A powerful earthquake struck off the Pacific Coast of Mexico late Thursday, shaking buildings as far away as Mexico City and sending worried residents fleeing into the streets. At least two deaths were reported in the immediate aftermath of the quake.
The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 8.1 and struck about 60 miles southwest of Pijijiapan, off the coast of Chiapas State, near the border with Guatemala.
The quake was felt in the capital, Mexico City, more than 450 miles from the epicenter.
Mexico City’s earthquake alarm sounded, sending people running into the streets, many of them in nightclothes, looking up nervously at shaking trees and swaying power lines.
Zhaira Franco, 35, who works for Facebook in social programming, said she heard an alarm 30 seconds before the earthquake hit her building in Mexico City. The building shook so much that it hit the adjacent building, she said.
The quake also rocked the city’s landmark Angel of Independence monument.
A glass door shattered at Mexico City’s airport, and there were reports of tumbling walls. Helicopters circled over the city to assess damage, but there were no immediate reports of casualties in the city. A hotel in the Pacific state of Oaxaca was evacuated. The ceiling of a shopping mall in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, the capital of Chiapas State, collapsed, littering the floor with debris.
Rudy Gomez, 28, who lives in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, talked to his family in Chiapas by phone after the quake.
“After the earthquake, there were three more,” he said of the aftershocks in Chiapas.
“They are just waiting to see if there is another one to come, but right now they are O.K.,” he added.
The governor of Chiapas, Manuel Velasco, said that two women had been killed in the city of San Cristóbal de Las Casas by collapsing houses and walls.
Mexico City is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes that strike off the coast because the city is built atop an old lake bed that can magnify seismic waves from hundreds of miles away. In September 1985, an earthquake off the coast of Michoacán State killed as many as 10,000 people and flattened 400 buildings. That quake, which occurred more than 200 miles from the capital, was also measured as a magnitude 8.
In the wake of Thursday night’s quake, Guatemala’s president, Jimmy Morales, issued an appeal for calm.