Rush Limbaugh (White Idiot, White Freemason) will evacuate South Florida — after calling Irma a hoax

Rush Limbaugh will evacuate South Florida to avoid Hurricane Irma — which he said the media had overhyped to boost ratings and promote climate science.

The conservative broadcaster accused the media of intentionally “creating fear and panic” with hurricane coverage, but he will apparently heed the warnings of scientists and government officials.

“I’m not going to get into details because of the security nature of things, but it turns out that we will not be able to do the program here tomorrow,” Limbaugh said Thursday on his syndicated radio program. “We’ll be on the air next week, folks, from parts unknown.”

Limbaugh will not broadcast Friday, because he claimed it would be “legally impossible” to record the show from his home studio, but will return from another location Monday — one day after the storm is expected to hit Florida.

