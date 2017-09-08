Helicopter Crash Takes the Life of 1 of Country’s Biggest Superstars

Troy Gentry, the country singer who rose to stardom as half of the duo Montgomery Gentry, died Friday afternoon in a helicopter crash in New Jersey, where the band was to perform a concert.

He was 50-years-old.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00pm today in Medford, New Jersey,” the band confirmed in a statement on its Facebook page.

Friday’s concert at the Flying W Airport and Resort in Medford was immediately canceled, Fox News reported.

It wasn’t clear whether Gentry was the pilot or a passenger on board the aircraft. At least one other person on board died en route to a hospital,

Eddie Montgomery, the other half of the duo, was not on board the aircraft, according to Fox.

The Kentucky-based Montgomery Gentry was formed in the late 1990s and had released six studio albums, according to People. The band’s best-known singles “My Town,” “Daddy Won’t Sell the Farm” and “Gone.”

Gentry is survived by his wife, Angie and daughters, Kaylee and Taylor, in addition to a fan base of millions.

In the Facebook post, the band thanked fans for their well wishes, but also asked that the family be left alone to grieve.

“Details of the crash are unknown,” the post concludes “Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time.”