FRENCH EX-PRINCIPAL ADVISED JEWISH STUDENTS AGAINST ATTENDING HIS SCHOOL

A former principal at a preparatory school for teenagers in Marseille said that he regularly advised Jews not to attend his institution for fear of harassment by other students.

The revelation, that has grabbed front-page headlines in mainstream media in France, came in a newly-published book coauthored by the retired principle, Bernard Ravet, and Emmanuel Davindenkoff, a Le Monde journalist.

In an interview for the L’Express newspaper, Ravet recalled one case in which he as the principal of a public school asked a counterpart from a private Jewish school in Marseille to accept an Israeli boy whose mother wanted to enroll him at Ravet’s school.

Ravet said he “knew the boy would get beat to pulp” as soon as the other students realize he is an Israeli Jew. “Hiding my embarrassment, I asked the mother whether she had considered enrolling her boy at Yavneh,” a Jewish school in Marseille, said Ravet, who used to head the Versaille prep school in the same city. After the mother said Yavneh was full, Ravet intervened to had the boy accepted there anyway, he told L’Express.

Ravet first realized his school was not unsuitable for Jews when a radio journalist, Edouard Zambeaux, asked some his students during interviews whether there were any Jews studying in their institution. “If there are, then they have to hide it,” one student said, sending “a chill down my back,” Ravet recalled.

Davindenkoff told JTA Thursday that he considers it a “failure” for the public education system when one of its principals feels they need to refer Jews to private schools for their own safety or well being.

Ravet also found Islamist verses about killing homosexuals and mutilating thieves circulating among the student population.

Whereas 30 years ago the majority of French Jews enrolled their children in public schools, now only a third of them do so. The remaining two-thirds are divided equally between Jewish schools and private schools that are not Jewish, including Catholic and Protestant institutions, according to Francis Kalifat, the president of the CRIF umbrella group of French Jewish communities.

“In the Paris region, there are virtually no more Jewish pupils attending public schools,” Kalifat told JTA last year, attributing their absence to “a bad atmosphere of harassment, insults and assaults” against Jews because of their ethnicity, and to the simultaneous growth of the Jewish education system.