Petition To Declare George Soros A Terrorist Gets Enough Signatures For WH Response

Renegade Editor’s Note: Donald Trump borrowed $160 million from George Soros in 2004 to build a Trump tower in Chicago, and there is some question as to whether or not Trump even had to repay the debt. In 2011 he was questioned by someone at a Tea Party rally about Soros, to which Trump replied:

Oh, forget Soros, leave him alone, he’s got enough problems.”

Then you have Jared Kushner, Trump’s Chabad son-in-law and man in the Middle East, who founded Cadre in 2014, securing $250 from George Soros to get off the ground.

By Dawn Luger

A petition to declare socialist billionaire George Soros a terrorist has garnered enough signatures to get an official response from the White House. The petition, which needed only 100,000 signatures by September 19, had almost 137,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

The White House.gov petition created by “E.B.” states that Soros assets should be seized by the government as per RICO and NDAA laws.

Whereas George Soros has willfully and on an ongoing basis attempted to destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens, has created and funded dozens (and probably hundreds) of discrete organizations whose sole purpose is to apply Alinsky model terrorist tactics to facilitate the collapse of the systems and Constitutional government of the United State, and has developed unhealthy and undue influence over the entire Democrat Party and a large portion of the US Federal government, the DOJ should immediately declare George Soros and all of his organizations and staff members to be domestic terrorists, and have all of his personal an organizational wealth and assets seized under Civil Asset Forfeiture law. –WhiteHouse.gov petition

Soros donated millions of dollars to Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign and he’s been known to be the main financier behind violent uprisings of leftist groups in the recent past. And this isn’t the first petition created by citizens asking for Soros to be punished by the government for his continued financial support of the government.

Back in February, people signed a petition demanding an international warrant be issued for the arrest of George Soros for his continued funding of violent civil unrest in the United States.

Soros may be terrorist, but don’t expect the government he pays to make him rich to actually do anything at all about the billionaire.

The White House has not yet responded to this petition and it is unclear if they will do so.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Sheeple.