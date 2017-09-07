One America, Under ZOG

http://www.renegadetribune.com/one-america-zog/

There is a famous adage that says, “The jew cries out in pain as he strikes you.” It has become increasingly obvious that the jew also bleats out in compassion as he wrecks White nations. Just like the town of Ben Tre in the Vietnam War, the jews vehemently profess that we must destroy White nations in order to save them. As befits a race of rootless merchants whose religion informs them that deceiving and cheating non-jews is a divinely ordained moral imperative, the jews disguise their pernicious anti-White agenda behind a sickly sweet smokescreen about “doing the right thing” and uniting people. Of course, the exact opposite is the case: the jews are doing everything they can to use their bipedal biological weapons from the most primitive parts of the globe to Balkanize White nations, and ensure a future of racial conflict that makes it impossible for Whites to have a safe homeland. This is the purpose of all those jewish groups that incessantly promote diversity and immigration to only White countries, while aggressively attacking anyone who suggests that Israel should suffer some of that same third world “enrichment” the rat-faced men are so wont to extol in White nations.

One of the latest jewish attempts to use diversity as a weapon against White interests is unsurprisingly getting started in the communist enclave of Berkeley, California. In classic jewish doublespeak the “One America Movement” is busily organizing anyone who fails the brown paper bag test to hate Whites, and actively saturate any remaining White areas with living fossils and human excrement from the Latin American cesspool. The One Weimerica Movement is desperately trying to brainwash the gullible goyim into believing that the best way to combat that allegedly terrible (but completely natural and supportive of self-survival) emotion of hate is to force every race into unnatural proximity. By insane rabbinical logic, the jews disingenuously tell us that it’ll be a recipe for utopia. In reality it is at best a time bomb that will inevitably explode into savage interracial violence, and at worst the prelude to creating the miscegenated, mongrelized people promised to the murine jews by their petty, evil g*d in the twisted talmud.

In the current divisive political climate, confronting opposing views with an open heart and mind may be harder than ever, but it’s also more vital than ever. That was the message conveyed Aug. 23 at Berkeley’s Congregation Netivot Shalom during the Bay Area launch of a movement that seeks to heal the rift between disparate groups.”

Filled with emotionally reflexive language and classic semitic doublespeak, the jews announce that they’ve created the 6 millionth organization (likely a non-profit, exempt from paying but not taking tax dollars) dedicated to the persecution of thought criminals and the eradication of Whites. Note the use of the common jewish tactic of characterizing any dissenting viewpoint as a disease that they seek to “heal.” Hey goyim, it’s the jewish supremacists who have open hearts and minds, not you bigots who don’t want to surrender your sovereignty, culture, and genetic heritage to the shallow grave prepared for you by the friendly traveling merchant!

The One America Movement, founded in the wake of the 2016 presidential election, is a national interfaith initiative that facilitates collaboration through community service projects. The idea is that as people work side by side, they overcome some of the natural boundaries that divide them.”

An interfaith initiative led by jews, including: toxic judaism, the cucktian-jewsus variety of judaism, and the “religion of peace” in which all infidels must die version of judaism. The community service projects of these kosher scam organizations are inevitably the same exercise of leeching tax dollars away from more worthy causes, and using the money to the advantage of the already over-privileged black and brown biological weapons. The process also abuses the misplaced altruism of ignorant or brainwashed volunteers, who are disproportionately White and unwittingly work for their own destruction by eliminating those completely natural boundaries that divide them from the other competing and unassimilable species of man.

After volunteers complete service projects, the day continues with a shared meal and a facilitated conversation to further break down differences. “It’s an amazing feeling,” said [Director of the One America Movement Andrew] (((Hanauer))), “because it’s so easy to hide behind walls.””

The One America Under ZOG Movement illustrates how there really is no such thing as a free lunch. The useful idiots of the jews get a meal, but have to undergo a goodthink brainwashing session designed to break down differences. Just another step in the disgusting talmudic plan for turning the proud races of man into a miscegenated, degenerate mass of weak-willed, low IQ slaves to exist at the sufferance of the jews, like cattle. Please note that the jew in charge is admitting how easy it is to hide behind walls. It’s what Israel gets to do in order to protect its sovereignty, after all. But it’s very, very bad for any other nation to entertain such ideas.

Geographical self-segregation in America is real,” said Rabbi Melissa Weintraub, director of Resetting the Table, who also spoke at the launch. Her New York-based organization uses conflict resolution techniques to build dialogue across political divides.”

It’s as if people actually want to live amongst their own kind, and form communities with people who are genetically and culturally similar to themselves! This whole freedom of association idea is very bad, and must be forcibly eliminated, says the jew. Israel excepted, of course. The rabbinical insanity: living in safe, prosperous, orderly, high-trust homogenous societies with geographical separation from other racial groups is the worst possible type of community; but a multicultural society, full of alienated, mutually hostile individuals with no moral values, an eroding rule of law, a militarized police force, failing institutions, and a degenerate consumerist culture focused in instant gratification is the jewtopia we should all embrace.

Weintraub just got back from six weeks in Wisconsin and Idaho, where she took a team to “purple” areas that mostly went for Trump. There they sat down across political lines to have conversations focused on listening, not fighting.”

The New York jew is busy cataloging the Whitest remaining areas of the USSA in order to prioritize their targets for weaponized diversity. Those “purple” areas are earmarked to become black or brown as soon as G*d’s chosen people can get another shipment of those central African Syrian refugee “women and children” who look suspiciously like fighting age men. It sure is strange how so many of these jews don’t need real jobs, but instead can fly around the country full-time to do really important work like having “conversations focused on listening.” Remember, goyim, you’re not supposed to fight or resist! Just listen passively to the jewish poison about moral equivalency, racial equality, the non-existence of race (except for Whites, who are bad), and the pleasures of empty hedonism.

We had to do an enormous amount of work to overcome people’s understandable suspicion,” [Weintraub] said.”

It was an effort of (((biblical))) proportions to convince a rational people that they had no right to exist and that it was The Right Thing To DoTM for them to commit collective suicide. It was an amazing amount of work to subvert healthy White societies that, in the recent past, could openly identify the dangers posed by the duplicitous, parasitical jews. I’d say those suspicions weren’t just understandable, but completely justifiable and an expression of a functioning survival instinct.

Also speaking at the launch event was Ameena Jandali, a founding member of Islamic Networks Group… She made the painful point that racism is alive even in the Bay Area, describing a recent occasion when a motorcyclist pulled up next to her car at an intersection and shouted, “Sieg Heil!””

Oi vey! Just listen to that totally believable story about the poisecution! In the Bay Area, where Whites make up less than 20% of the population (and that pitiful White remnant is overwhelmingly supportive of the kosher, multicultural degeneracy agenda) we’re supposed to believe that Nazi bikers are Sieg Heiling in the streets. It’s even less believable than the holohoax. But, it wouldn’t be a jewish-run event without some Nazi fiction!

These jewish “community service” groups are incredibly dangerous in White nations. They only serve the interests of the jewish community, and those interests are the aggrandizement of greater Israel and the extermination of the White race. They are designed nefariously to prey on the altruism that is so prevalent among Whites, and channel it towards their own destruction by wasting resources that would be better spent raising a White family or helping the White community. The jew is a parasitic organism genetically programmed to exploit the weaknesses of its host, and it has no place in a White community if that community is to survive. We must be ever vigilant against the jews’ efforts to use our compassion against us. We must not have jews in our midst. We must stop the jewish plans for White genocide.

Source article: https://www.jweekly.com/2017/08/25/new-one-america-movement-launched-berkeley-seeks-bridge-political-divides/