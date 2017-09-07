Don Jr. won’t be under oath for closed-door Senate interview — but he can still be prosecuted for lying

The Senate Judiciary Committee will not place Donald Trump Jr. under oath on Thursday for his closed-door interview about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In an interview on Morning Joe, Judiciary Committee ranking member Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) was asked if President Donald Trump’s son would have to swear to tell the truth before he faces questions.

“He will probably not be put directly under oath in this setting,” Blumenthal confirmed, adding, “the federal statutes make punishable any untruths in these circumstances as, for example, happened with [Admiral John M. Poindexter] in the Iran-Contra investigation. He was prosecuted similarly.”

The ranking member suggested that Trump Jr. would eventually testify “under oath in public.”

“In this interview, in this setting, think of it more like the preparation for the trial,” Blumenthal said. “We can use his answers to potentially impeach him when he testifies at the public hearing.”