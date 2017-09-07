After alleged Syria strike, Liberman says Israel ‘not looking for adventures’

Hours after Israeli warplanes allegedly struck a chemical weapons facility in southern Syria, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman says Israel isn’t looking to intervene in the Syrian conflict, but indicates the Air Force would continue to hit Iran-backed Hezbollah military targets there.

“We are not looking for adventures, and we do not wish to be dragged into one conflict or another,” he tells the Radius 100FM radio station.

“We are ready and determined to defend ourselves and ensure the safety of Israeli citizens,” he says. “We will do whatever it takes to prevent a Shiite corridor from Iran to Damascus.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian army confirmed that a military site near Masyaf was bombed, where the regime is said to have stockpiled chemical weapons and missiles.