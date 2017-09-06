Rep. Joaquin Castro Believes Trump May Have Already Crossed a ‘Red Line’ for Impeachment

http://www.alternet.org/news-amp-politics/rep-joaquin-castro-believes-trump-may-have-already-crossed-red-line-impeachment?akid=16051.275016.zTm9ho&rd=1&src=newsletter1082094&t=4

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) couldn’t have been clearer in an interview with Ari Melber on MSNBC.

The Democratic House Intelligence Committee member explained that a reported draft letter written by President Donald Trump regarding the firing of former FBI director James Comey could be “grounds to start impeachment proceedings.”

The letter is alleged to highlight the Russia investigation as a reason for relieving Comey of his post, an action that would amount to an obvious conflict of interest and likely obstruction of justice.

Castro agreed with Melber that Trump crossed a “red line” if the reports are true.