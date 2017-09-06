Adolf Hitler Was NOT Jewish

http://www.renegadetribune.com/was-hitler-jewish/

By Eric Thomson (2001)

This accusation emanated from Hitler’s enemies, who claimed that one of Hitler’s ancestors was named Schickelgruber, and that Schickelgruber was a jew. Perhaps there was a Schickelgruber in Hitler’s family tree, but was he jewish?

Even jews cannot define who is a jew with any unanimity, so I, as a White man, will let the reader know what I have learned about ‘jewish identity’. My research has revealed jews to be (1) mongrels who (2) distinguish themselves by their genius for predation, usurpation, usury and other criminal activities which they inflict upon their host peoples. Some jews practice talmudism, but most are not ‘religious’. Many Ashkenazim or Russian jews, are not members of any synagogue, and many are not circumcised, according to statements by various Khazars or Ashkenazim I have encountered, although I have not demanded that they show proof of their allegations. Suffice it to say that a jew is defined by the Orthodox Rabbis of Israel as anyone born of a jewish mother, who must, herself, stem from at least four generations of jewish mothers. The father’s ancestry is discounted. Thus, the jews themselves treat jewishness as a nationality, rather than a religion, in Israel.

Many so-called jews believe that religion is the way in which one may show his ‘jewishness’. Some jewish sects recognize converts. Since there is no agreement amongst jews, themselves, in regard to jewish identity, the Zionist Occupation Government of Palestine lets all self-styled jews enjoy their jewishness, by refusing to define’ jewishness’ in Orthodox terms, for this would curtail much of American jews’ support for Israel.

In 700 A.D. Bulan, the Kagan or King of Khazaria, adopted talmudism or pharisaism as the religion of the Khazars, and his people became known as “jews”. This would be like English converts to Christianity dropping the word,”English,”to describe their nationality, and using “Christian” instead. Although the Khazars converted to a Semitic religion, they are of Turkic, rather than Semitic origin and have no biological connection to Palestine. For such people to invade Palestine and call themselves “Semites” is as absurd as Chinese converts to Christianity calling themselves “Italians” and invading Rome!

Vikings, who were probably fed up getting ‘jewed’ in their trading expeditions through the Khazar Empire, conquered the major cities and the Ashkenazim dispersed into Western and Eastern Europe. Sephardim or Semitic jews entered Europe via Spain and Portugal, many of them settling in Holland and adopting Dutch names, like the Roosevelts and Rockefellers. Despite miscegenation with their host peoples, jews traditionally maintain their tribal and national affiliations.

Jews can even adopt other religions, including Christianity, and maintain their jewish nationality. As Cardinal Lustiger said, “I am a Christian, but I remain a jew.” This is no different than Charlemagne saying, “I am a Christian, but I remain a Frank.”

Since jews are not a race, but a mongrel mixture of Mongol, Caucasian and Negro, they deserve no capitalization. Racial mixtures like sambo, mestizo and mulatto are not capitalized. Since most jews are not religious, we cannot use a capital, as is customary for Moslem, Hindu, etc. Since jew equates with predator, parasite, usurer, usurper and criminal, one does not capitalize jew or other related criminal activities.

Having therefore analyzed the reality of ‘jewish’ identity, we may now ask if Hitler was a member of a synagogue and therefore a member of a jewish community. Hitler was baptized into the Roman Catholic Church, so we can, in all probability, conclude that he did not practice pharisaism or talmudism. This leaves only the biological question of Turkic and/or Shephardic ancestry, which could only be shown by DNA tests.

The so-called Nürmberg Race Laws which the National Socialist government of Germany promulgated, after collaborating with such Zionists as Rabbi Leo Baeck, who proposed the Star of David as the jewish national symbol, were based on tradition, belief and loyalty, rather than biology. A “German” could be anyone whose grandparents had converted to christianity. Some Aryans who had converted to Judaism were deemed “jews”. In 1944, the German government circulated a civil service questionnaire which asked each department how many jews were employed therein, and how many Germans in the civil service were married to jews. The jews of Berlin remained, as jews did everywhere in “Nazi” Germany, if they were not engaged in criminal activities. The 1944 Berlin telephone directory listed some dozen jewish organizations in that city, and SS veterans who were sent to defend Berlin have told me of stacking their rifles to assist civilians in digging anti-tank ditches. They noticed that many, but not all, of their civilian trenchmates wore large yellow Stars of David!

The National Socialist government had many “Germans” of jewish backgrounds: Funk and Ley (Levy) were hanged at Nürmberg. Canaris (Meyerbeer), the traitorous head of German Army Counter-Intelligence (Abwehr), had betrayed his high position of trust for many years. Milch of the Luftwaffe, was under Goering’s personal protection. “Wer Jude ist, bestimme ich!” Goering declared. (“I say who is a jew!”) Adolf Galland believed that a highly-placed traitor in the Luftwaffe was sabotaging German aircraft production by insisting that bombers and fighter aircraft had to have “dive-bombing capabilities” and other such nonsense. Milch was the only one empowered to make such decisions on aircraft production and design, and Goering himself admitted that he knew nothing about ‘modern flying machines’, which he’d flown in World War I so he delegated such decisions to Milch, his pet jew.

Certainly, Germany had more than enough traitors of German ancestry to sabotage its epic struggle for survival, without the jewish ones, but every German traitor is said to not know for sure. German traitors such as Speidel, Rommel’s adjutant, who failed to convey the message of the Allied landings in Normandy, were rewarded by Germany’s Zionist Occupation regime with rank, pay and privileges. The non-traitors who served important roles in the Third Reich were hanged and otherwise punished by the Zionist victors. [Note by Maguire]

But let’s return to the ‘jew’, Adolf Hitler. According to my research, Hitler was accused of being a jew by some of his early opponents. Some Allied propaganda ridiculed Hitler, dubbing him “Herr Schickelgruber”. But this propaganda faded away as the war progressed. Did this mean that Hitler was no longer ‘jewish’? Consider how inconvenient this would be for present day Holohoaxers: ‘Hitler, the jewish jew-slayer’, would be hard for Goyim to comprehend. If a jew kills jews, why must the hapless Gentiles pay, and bear the burden of guilt and obloquy?

Some writers claim that Hitler was a jew, because he helped create the propaganda pretext for founding the state of Israel. These writers forget that it was the Allies who concocted the “gas chamber” fiction, and that the magical number of six million was recycled from jew lies of 1919. Hitler did attempt to assist jews in leaving Germany. Adolf Eichmann and his jewish partner, Joel Brandt, were smuggling jews into British-occupied Palestine. The Zionists murdered Brandt first, then Eichmann, to hide this one aspect of Nazi-Zionist collaboration.

Other writers claim that Hitler was a jew, because “he got Germany into World War II”. Even Allied diplomats admitted that World War II was begun at Versailles. “Powder kegs” in one diplomat’s words were being set all over Europe. Polish government officials like Smigly-Ridz (sp?) bragged that Germany could not stay out of war, no matter how she tried! War had been decided upon by international finance banksters, and Hitler knew that. Their plan was simple and well-coordinated with Soviet plans for the conquest of Europe by Messrs. Djugashvili (Jewson) alias Stalin and Kaganovich. Germany was to be allowed to rearm sufficiently to enter a war against Poland, but not against the former Allies of World War I. But as we know, Germany defeated Poland and the Allies on the continent of Europe by 1940, and fooled “Stalin” into thinking that Germany would attempt to invade England in Operation Sealion, just as the half-jew Churchill proclaimed, at the behest of the jew, Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But “Stalin’s” invasion of Western Europe was smashed by German military units which he believed were on the French coast. It was no thanks to the jew leaders of the Allies that: Western Europe remained free of Soviet occupation after 1945, but it was entirely due to the valiant efforts of the ‘jew’, Hitler, and Germany’s allies. If Hitler were a jew, why did the jew rulers of Britain, France, the U.S.A. and the U.S.S.R. wage war on him?

Several writers claim that Hitler was a ‘jew’ because he was never charged with war crimes and he escaped to live in South America, or in German Antarctica. Jew #1, “Stalin”, told jew #2, U.S. Ambassador Averell Harriman, that Hitler had escaped to Argentina, via Spain. This story was repeated by jew #3 of the CIA who allegedly interviewed ex-Gestapo chief, Heinrich MülIer. Jew #4, Lt. Heimlich of the U.S. Army’s Counter Intelligence Corps, purportedly was the first “U.S. representative” to inquire about Hitler’s death in Berlin, and after seeing his jewish congeners’ “evidence” concluded that no insurance company would pay Adolf Hitler’s widow a nickel, based on what he had seen. Since all the stories of Hitler’s alleged escape from Berlin in 1945 come from jewish sources, we are entitled to some degree of doubt, for we know that the favorite tactic of jews is to use a story for their perceived political and economic purposes, regardless of its truth or falsehood. Most often, jews will use a story to hide the truth. Thus it is wise for us to ask ourselves ‘cui bono’ whenever jews make claims about anything. Usually, the beneficiaries of jewish statements are the jews, whose ‘holy’ duty it is always to bemuse and befuddle us, the Goyim.

As the reader has likely noted, the ‘proofs’ of Hitler’s jewishness omit the sole item required to establish a jewish genetic background: a modern DNA test. According to my research, Adolf Hitler’s brother, Fritz, remained alive after 1945, and he may have descendants. I have seen pictures of Hitler’s parents’ gravesites, and there may be public records of Hitler’s ancestry which survived the holocaust of World War II and the Allied occupation. It would seem to me that the jews themselves would have the greatest interest in proving Hitler’s jewishness, one way or the other. If I were a jew, I’d sure like to know!

The other arguments used to ‘prove’ that Hitler was a jew are non-sequiturs based on his alleged actions and his alleged motives, i.e. to benefit the jews, rather than the Aryans. Using similar ‘logic’ it can be argued that the inventors of the airplane were “Negros”, because that invention is used to carry swarms of Blacks (and other non-Whites) into White livingspace!

As one British intelligence officer said of the acknowledged traitor, Kim Philby, “We never know for whom a bloke is working, unless we draw up a balance sheet of his results. If the perceived benefits of his actions tend to fall on our side of the sheet, then we may conclude that he was our man, after all. “Savitri Devi saw the battle between Aryans and the Dark Forces of Cabalism, Communism, Capitalism and Christianity as being “a cosmic struggle,” which is never-ending. Hitler was aware of the enormous dimensions in which he had to fight, and in so doing, he ‘lost’ some battles on behalf of his Bigger Picture. Savitri Devi described him as a man “in time, above time and against time”, who understood the important, yet fleeting nature of temporal existence.

Without Hitler, Germany was dying on its knees. With Hitler, Germany stood up and fought its oppressors. If I were a German, existing in the vile environment of defeated Weimar Germany, I would have welcomed Hitler who exhorted Germans to work and fight on behalf of their own survival and the survival of all they held dear, rather than yield to the oppressors and alien invaders. If Hitler were a jew, then we desperately need another ‘jew’ like him, in preference to jews like Roosevelt, “Stalin” and Churchill.

As usual, I enjoy receiving replies from my jewish readers. In your opinion, was Hitler jewish?