West Nile risk may be lower this year; precautions still needed

There may be less risk for the public this year when it comes to health problems associated with the mosquito-borne West Nile virus, a state spokeswoman says.

Fewer pools of mosquitoes and fewer dead birds across the state are testing positive for the virus this year compared to last year, according to Melaney Arnold, spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Public Health. And the 16 human cases of West Nile infection reported so far this year compare with 87 statewide by this time last year, she said last week.

Cook County reports the highest number of cases this year, with four, followed by McHenry with three and DuPage with two. Adams County is the closest area to Springfield with one case.

But state and local officials, as well as a Springfield man who continues to recover from a debilitating case of West Nile-related illness acquired last year, are urging the public to keep taking steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

“There’s a chance I will recover, but there’s a chance I won’t, too,” said Jack Handy, 64, who used to be an avid pickleball player but gets exhausted if he tries to walk as little as one block from his home on Springfield’s west side.

“I don’t know why some people get a worse case than others,” said Handy, a retired state worker and former Illiopolis schoolteacher and coach. “I’m a big proponent now of people taking precautions.”

Positive tests of mosquito traps in the county this year mean West Nile is “in our community,” said Jim Stone, director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health.

The county has treated places where mosquitoes breed, and also supplied larvicide to municipalities in the county, to reduce the mosquito population, Stone said.

Locally and statewide, any increase in hot, dry weather could lead to a proliferation of mosquitoes, including the Culex variety that tends to carry West Nile, Arnold said.

There were a total of 155 human cases of West Nile in Illinois in 2016 and six West Nile-related deaths. There have been no such deaths so far this year. The record in Illinois for West Nile was in 2002, when 884 human cases and 67 deaths were reported.

Handy said he never took any of the recommended precautions against mosquito bites, such as avoiding outdoor activity at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, applying repellent containing DEET, and wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outside.

He never remembered being bitten or bothered much by mosquitoes in the past. Handy, president of the Springfield Pickleball Club, suspects he was bitten while playing pickleball, which he used to do most every day in the late afternoon or early evening at Iles Park.

Handy said he began to feel sick on Sept. 2, 2016, as he was driving to a pickleball tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. The incubation period between infection and symptoms is generally three to 11 days.

Handy played in the tournament but returned to Springfield two days later and was sick in bed at home, with body aches and a 103-degree temperature, for a week before spending 12 days as an inpatient at Memorial Medical Center.

He was diagnosed as one of what would be two West Nile cases for Sangamon County in 2016. He came down with West Nile-related encephalitis, or an inflammation of brain tissue, according to one of his doctors, infectious-disease specialist Steven O’Marro of Springfield Clinic.

Handy learned that there’s no specific medicine to treat West Nile, which left him with memory loss — a short-term problem that resolved after a few days — and some paralysis and weakness in his right leg and left arm.

When he was released from the hospital, he had a hard time walking. With therapy and time, his leg and arm have almost returned to normal, but he gets out of breath when he walks the few steps to his mailbox along the street in front of his house.

O’Marro said West Nile, which inflames the central nervous system — the brain and the spinal cord — aggravated a pre-existing problem with his diaphragm.

Handy’s breathing has slowly improved over the past year, but he’s unable to exert himself enough to get back in shape.

Handy said he has gained back the 35 pounds he lost a year ago during the worst effects of West Nile, but he said he has lost a lot of muscle and saw it replaced with fat.

“I really haven’t sweated in about a year,” he said. “I can’t work up to it.”

He had to drop out from exhaustion when he tried to play a pickleball game two weeks ago.

O’Marro said Handy’s breathing may improve over time with additional rehab.

“It’s hard to predict,” O’Marro said. “He’s made an incredible recovery from where he was.”

Handy doesn’t like that he has had to depend so much on his wife, Lynn, a retired state worker, over the past year. But Handy, who has two daughters and two grandchildren, said he knows things could be much worse.

“I came out a little better than most people,” Handy said, referring to cases he has read about or watched on TV in which people died or became bedridden or needing long-term nursing home care.

Seventy to 80 percent of people infected with West Nile exhibit no symptoms, while 20 percent to 30 percent may get what’s known as West Nile fever and feel weak and get muscle aches but require no medical treatment, according to Dr. David Warren, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University School of Medicine.

Only about 1 percent to 2 percent of patients get severe complications such as those suffered by Handy, O’Marro said.

Patients who are older have a higher risk of medical complications from the virus, as well as people with Type 2 diabetes, which Handy has, according to O’Marro. There are genetic factors unknown so far to doctors that also may put people at greater risk, O’Marro said.

Cases that lead to hospitalizations and tests are the ones more likely to be counted in the statistics, health experts say.

Even though it’s relatively rare for West Nile to result in hospitalization or death, precautions to reduce the risk of mosquito bites are worth it, Warren said, because West Nile is just one of several diseases spread by mosquitoes.