Police Union Holds Rally in Response to BLM Protest

The left-wing “Black Lives Matter” group seems to think it can bully and intimidate communities — but its members just got a taste of their own medicine.

Days ago, the anti-police group staged a protest over a suspect who was shot after an altercation with an officer.

That by itself isn’t terribly noteworthy… but where the rally was held should make your blood boil. According to WHYY News, the mob of protesters showed up at an officer’s home in northeast Philadelphia to intimidate his family.

Fed up with group’s thug-like tactics, a local police union held a “Back the Blue” rally of its own, and had some harsh words for BLM.

“When you go to work each day, you shouldn’t have to worry that a pack of rabid animals will suddenly show up at your home and openly threaten your family,” declared John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5.

“These are not activists, they are racist hate groups determined to instigate violence,” he continued.

Black Lives Matter has stepped up their public demonstrations after the name of an officer involved in a June shooting was released.

That police officer is reportedly Ryan Pownall, who stopped a suspect named David Jones for riding an illegal dirt bike in Philadelphia.

During the stop, the veteran police officer allegedly discovered that Jones was carrying a handgun illegally. There was a fight, and Officer Pownall ended up using lethal force to stop the armed man from firing or escaping.

“A witness in back of Pownall’s police vehicle watched [Officer] Pownall pull his service weapon and warn Jones not to touch the gun, police said. The two men scuffled before Jones allegedly grabbed his handgun, according to police,” reported WCAU News.

A 9mm handgun was reportedly found at the scene, and at least one witness seems to confirm that Jones was armed and refused to stop when ordered by the police.

It’s one thing to make your voice heard, and peacefully demonstrate for a cause. However, a mob showing up at the home of a family crosses the line — and they’re nothing short of menacing hooligans.

Black Lives Matter chants vague slogans and calls for “justice,” but they never define what goals they’re actually seeking.

“Justice” does not mean that an alleged criminal can break the law, ignore a sworn police officer, and reach for a handgun without consequences. What BLM seems to want is inner-city anarchy.

The far-left group wrings its hands over gun violence, but then refuses to back the police officers trying to stop armed criminals. Black Lives Matter calls police racists thugs, but then escalates the thuggery and bigotry with statements that group all white Americans and police officers as the enemy.

Ironically, the thin blue line of officers is often the only thing that keeps urban areas from descending into complete chaos — but that point is entirely lost on the thuggish protesters who know only anger.