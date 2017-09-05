Michigan Jewish woman sues Denny’s over bacon in omelet

A Jewish woman from Michigan is suing a restaurant for serving her bacon in an omelet that was supposed be meatless.

That lawsuit was filed on behalf of Angela Montgomery, 30, of Sterling Heights by her attorney Majed Moughni, the Detroit Free Press reported Monday.

Montgomery is seeking monetary damages for emotional and physical distress caused by eating the bacon. She alleged breach of contract and negligent representation.

Pig meat is forbidden under traditional Jewish law.

Montgomery said she found bacon in a vegetarian omelet she ordered on August 25 at a local Denny’s restaurant in Sterling Heights. After taking a few bites, she noticed bacon in the meal. According to the lawsuit, she is a “is a practicing Jew and whose religion forbids the eating of any pork product.”

The waitress and manager both apologized and said the mistake happened because the bacon was stored next to the vegetables in the kitchen, the report said.

Although the manager offered to make her another omelet, Montgomery said she no longer had an appetite.

Montgomery told the Free Press that bacon is “an abominable food.”

“It’s like the most vile, disgusting creature on planet Earth that’s not supposed to go in your body, and I ate it,” she said. “To me, that’s a poisoning. I was poisoned.”

Moughni also filed a similar lawsuit on August 22 on behalf of a Muslim couple from Dearborn, who were served bacon in a cheese sandwich they bought at a KFC in Lincoln Park. Both lawsuits were filed in the Wayne County Circuit Court.

“You can’t allow this practice to continue, whether you’re Muslim or Jewish, and you walk into an establishment and they don’t care about what they are serving,” Moughni said.

Earlier this year Moughni filed a lawsuit against a Little Caesars Pizza in Dearborn for advertising halal pepperoni pizza that he claimed wasn’t halal and contained bacon, the Free Press said.