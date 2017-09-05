http://www.jpost.com/Arab-Israeli-Conflict/Hezbollah-reacts-to-IDF-drill-We-are-ready-for-any-act-of-Israeli-stupidity-504293

A senior Hezbollah official taunted Israel Tuesday, saying that “We are ready for any attack or Israeli stupidity.”

The official, who was quoted by several Lebanese media sources but was left unnamed, spoke out in reaction to the IDF’s announcement Monday that forces have launched the largest military drill in the past twenty years in preparation for a potential war against the terror organization.

“We [Hezbollah] are fully alert and ready at any time for any possible scenario,” the official was quoted as adding. He had also reportedly retorted that “The Israelis won’t succeed in surprising us, because Israel knows full well [what] Hezbollah’s capabilities are after the loss it suffered in 2006, which deterred the IDF.”

The official had also allegedly assessed that the IDF launched “the large military drill” due to “Hezbollah’s military capabilities.”

Other Hezbollah associates who were also unidentified by Lebanese media were quoted as speculating that Israel is carrying out the immense drill in order to prepare to face a renewed battle. The Jewish state is going to be forced to confront an entirely different and strengthened entity than the one it faced a little over a decade ago during the Second Lebanon War, they threatened.

IDF commanders have repeatedly affirmed this claim in recent years, saying that Israel has indeed been preparing itself to contend with an enemy that no longer fights in guerrilla-style groups and has amassed a significant arsenal of weapons as well as knowledge and training.

According to the military, the exercise is set to last two weeks and will focus on countering Hezbollah’s aforementioned increased capabilities. Thousands of soldiers and reservists from all different branches of the IDF (cyber, Intelligence, ground forces, the IAF and the navy) are going to coordinate their operations during wartime, simulating an attack by Hezbollah.

The terror organization’s infamous leader Hassan Nassrallah has made numerous threats in the past years, promising Israel that Hezbollah has at least 100,000 rockets pointed at “the Zionist entity” and ready to strike at any time.

Lebanese media refused to remain silent following the IDF’s announcement about the exercise, discussing it at length in multiple daily publications. The Al-Manar website, which is strongly affiliated with the terror group, described the exercise on Tuesday as “huge maneuvers by the Israeli army simulating an infiltration of Hezbollah [into Israeli territory].”

Al Akhbar, a Beirut-based daily, used similar words, saying that Israel is preparing to face “the second largest military in the Middle East.”

A centerfold analysis piece described the drill at length, quoting an anonymous Israeli official and mocking Israel for what it deemed “its obvious pressure,” which supposedly showed Israel was “clearly worried about its massive failure in 2006.”

But Israeli officials and security analysts seem to remain unfazed by Hezbollah’s verbal attacks on Israel, stating that the terror group is embroiled in other conflicts such as the Syrian Civil War and is unlikely to make good on its threats anytime soon.

Even the IDF Chief of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, is assured that while Hezbollah will probably continue to lash out with different threats, it isn’t ready for war with Israel yet. Hezbollah is going through “an internal crisis,” he stated in 2016. “[They are going through] an economic crisis and a leadership crisis,” he pointed out and promised that Israel, in the meantime, is training should it be faced with an escalation.