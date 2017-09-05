https://www.timesofisrael.com/german-neo-nazi-candidate-vows-to-ban-arabic-numerals/

A mayoral candidate for a neo-Nazi party in Germany said he will ban Arabic numerals if elected, in response to a question, apparently unaware that the question was a prank.

During an event in the southwestern German town of Volklingen, Olfried Best — the mayoral candidate for the far-right National Democratic Party — was jokingly asked by an audience member, who identified himself as being from the satirical Die Partei, what he would do about the Arabic numerals on people’s addresses.

“I find it alarming that in Völklingen many house numbers are displayed in Arabic numerals. How would you like to take action against this creeping foreigner infiltration?” Uwe Faust asked, according to The Independent.

In response, Best said “You just wait until I am mayor. I will change that. Then there will be normal numbers,” apparently unaware that Arabic numerals are the “normal numbers” he was referring to.

As the crowd of some 600 people erupted in laughter, Best continued: “Wait a moment, Mr. Faust, until I’m Lord Mayor, and I’ll change that.”

Audio of the exchange was posted by the German Hass Hilft anti-hate group.

In January, Germany’s highest court threw out a bid to ban the far-right NPD, arguing that the xenophobic fringe outfit is too insignificant to spell a real threat to the democratic order.

The case marked the second failed attempt to outlaw the party, which has around 6,000 members.

The party is not expected to clear the five-percent threshold needed to enter the German parliament during the upcoming national elections on September 24.