Ex-Trump aide Gorka to headline Israeli counterterror confab

US President Donald Trump’s controversial former national security aide Sebastian Gorka will appear at a counterterrorism conference in Israel later this month, where he will be featured as a keynote speaker.

Alongside ex-French prime minister Manuel Valls, Gorka will headline the first day of the annual conference hosted by the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism at IDC college in Herzliya.

In addition to Gorka, a large number of counterterrorism specialists and government officials are scheduled to address the four-day conference.

Gorka, who was dogged by allegations of ties to a Hungarian anti-Semitic group during his tenure in the Trump administration, departed the White House last month in a shroud of controversy, with conflicting claims about whether he resigned or got the boot.

Days after his departure, Gorka announced he will return to the pugilistic right-wing Breitbart News, which is led by fellow former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Last month, Gorka said in an interview that “liberal elements” of the American Jewish community have “basically become anti-Israeli” and said he believes the left wing has attacked him in the media because of his support for Israel.

In the interview, Gorka also also complained of a “smear campaign” by the Forward, the Jewish news site that reported on his ties to a Hungarian nationalist group with roots in the country’s Nazi-allied government during World War II.