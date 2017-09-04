Texas chemical plant area declared safe after controlled blaze

HOUSTON, Texas — A fire at a chemical plant in Crosby, Texas, has been put out and authorities have lifted an evacuation order after declaring it safe, the company says in a statement.

The remaining chemical containers at the Arkema plant were deliberately ignited on Sunday and burned themselves out, it says.

“The Crosby Fire Department and unified command has determined it is safe for residents to return to their homes,” Arkema says.

“The 1.5 mile evacuation zone around the Arkema Inc. facility has been lifted and is no longer in effect.”

Explosions and fire ripped through containers holding highly flammable organic peroxides early Thursday, after heavy flooding knocked out power to critical refrigeration units.

The area around the plant had already been evacuated in anticipation of Hurricane Harvey.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s