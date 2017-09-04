Teacher Under Fire for Why She Booted Pro-Trump Students Out of Class

http://conservativetribune.com/teacher-under-fire-trump/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=conservative-brief&utm_campaign=dailyam&utm_content=conservative-tribune

A Georgia teacher is under fire after video emerged of her booting students out of her class for wearing “Make America Great Again” T-shirts.

During her rant, the teacher also compared the slogan to a swastika.

The video was posted by conservative student group Turning Point USA on Saturday. According to TheBlaze, the incident occurred last Thursday at River Ridge High School in the northern Atlanta suburb of Woodstock.

“Just like you cannot wear a swastika to school, you cannot wear ‘(Make America Great Again)’ like that,” the teacher can be heard saying to the students.

“Please go, at least for this class,” she added. “I don’t care what you do in other classes.”

When another student questioned the teacher’s rationale, she stood firm that the individual wearing the shirt would have to flip it inside out or leave class

“Wait, so both of them have to like flip their shirts inside out because it says Trump on the top?” the student can be heard saying. “They have to flip their shirts inside out it’s got Trump on it?”

“Because it says ‘Make America Great Again,’” the teacher responded. “The neo-Nazis — I’m not saying about Trump, but the slogan.”

Calling a high schooler who supports the president a neo-Nazi and asking him to leave class — and all with taxpayer dollars. Impressive!

Back in 1969, in Tinker v. Des Moines, the Supreme Court ruled by a 7-2 verdict that students who chose to wear black armbands to their public school to protest the Vietnam War were allowed to do so under the First Amendment. “Students don’t shed their constitutional rights at the school house gates,” read the majority decision, authored by Justice Abe Fortas.

Of course, they were lionized by liberals; being publicly and unreservedly against the Vietnam War was a prerequisite, then as now, to being part of the American left.

However, to this teacher, those rights don’t apply if the political speech is conservative. In that case, it becomes totally acceptable not only to bully a high school student out of their class for his political opinions, but to call them a neo-Nazi.

This teacher needs to either publicly apologize for shaming a teenager in front of the entire class or be punished to the fullest extent disciplinary rules allow. Anything else should be considered unacceptable, especially given the fact she violated this student’s constitutional rights.