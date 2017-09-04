Soldiers of Odin Patrolling the Streets of Norway

Heroes are returning. We are alive again as a people. Members of the patriotic group Soldiers of Odin patrol the streets in Stavanger, Norway.

The Soldiers of Odin group was originally founded in Finland back in 2015 in response to the high number of non-white migrants and fake refugees arriving in the country.

 

