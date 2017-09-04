Mayor says Houston ‘open for business’ despite huge hurdles

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston’s mayor insists that America’s fourth-largest city is “open for business,” but with areas under water, people not yet in their homes, and billions in damage to repair, major disasters that Harvey created are by no means resolved.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says much of the city is hoping to get back on track after Monday.

“Anyone who was planning on a conference or a convention or a sporting event or a concert coming to this city, you can still come,” he tells CBS. “We can do multiple things at the same time.”

Thousands of Houston dwellings were under mandatory evacuation orders 10 days after Harvey slammed into Texas as a Category 4 hurricane. The rain totaled nearly 52 inches (1.3 meters) in some spots, and the storm is blamed for at least 44 deaths.