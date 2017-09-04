Israel urges ‘decisive international response’ to North Korea

Israel’s Foreign Ministry urges a “decisive international response” to North Korea’s sixth nuclear test, which took place yesterday.

“The test constitutes yet another example of North Korea’s aggressive pattern of behavior,” a statement says, adding that “only a decisive international response will prevent other states from behaving in the same way.”

“North Korea must carry out all [UN] Security Council decision on this issue, and refrain from testing or developing weapons of mass destruction or the means to deliver them.”

North Korea’s latest test, which Pyongyang said included the detonation of the country’s first hydrogen bomb, has been roundly condemned by the international community, including the country’s closest ally and trading partner China.