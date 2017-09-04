Ex-Israeli intelligence chief: Trump should attack North Korea if he can

The former head of Israel’s Military Intelligence said Sunday that the US should launch a preemptive strike against North Korea if it has the capability to do so in the wake of an apparent hydrogen bomb test by Pyongyang. However, he said he was not sure, and didn’t know if Washington was sure, whether it had the ability to do so.

Maj. Gen. (res) Amos Yadlin, who also served as IDF attaché to Washington and who is currently the director of the Institute for National Security Studies, told 103FM Radio said the military option against North Korea was very complicated and risky.

While he recommended that US President Donald Trump “make a preemptive strike” to prevent North Korea from continuing to develop its nuclear weapons capability, he said such a strike would require “excellent intelligence.”

“If, after such an attack, a missile is launched against him, then there is no point in attacking,” he said. “The question is whether the United States has the intelligence to allow it to carry out a preemptive strike that will destroy North Korea’s capabilities.”

Yadlin said he didn’t know whether the US had sufficient intelligence, and wasn’t even sure whether Washington knew the answer to that question.

He added that the situation in North Korea was further complicated by the fact that the most likely targets of a counter-attack would be in South Korea and Japan.

North Korea on Sunday said it set off a hydrogen bomb in its sixth nuclear test, which judging by the earthquake it set off appeared to be its most powerful explosion yet.

However, Yadlin told the radio station he believed there were large gaps between the hype and the reality of North Korea’s military technology.

“There is the reality and there is the war of words,” he said. “The reality is that North Korea has nuclear weapons. This is not new.”

However, he cautiously said there was no immediate need to panic, as North Korea had yet to achieve its goals.

“The country wants to have significant operational capabilities that depend on three things,” he said. “The ability to launch a nuclear weapon on a missile, the ability to survive an attack, and converting an atomic bomb to a hydrogen bomb… The hydrogen bomb has much more power than the atomic.”

Yadlin, who would have been the Zionist Union faction’s choice for defense minister had the center-left won last year’s elections, said Pyongyang wanted the world to think it had achieved those goals.

He also downplayed the significance of North Korea’s nuclear ambitions vis-a-vis the situation in Iran.

“Iran is 20 years behind North Korea in nuclear development,” Yadlin said. The Iranians “signed an agreement with the P5+1 that they are keeping… The issue of Iranian weapons will become relevant toward the end of the agreement, which allows Iran to have nuclear capabilities within a short time.”

Yadlin said that the bigger danger from Iran was that it would step in to fill a vacuum in Syria after the US and Russia had destroyed the Islamic State group.

He added that it was slightly embarrassing that Israel was relying on the US and Russia to do its dirty work in Syria.

“We are not a country without capabilities,” he said. “Israel has excellent intelligence and ability to strike Syria.”

Taking a different approach, former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon took to Twitter to warn that Israel should pay close attention to the US response to North Korea.

“The international response, led by the US, to the North Korean regime’s provocations, sheds light on how it will behave toward the Iranian regime on their nuclear efforts in the near future,” he tweeted. “Although the nuclear test is not our issue, the tension should concern us.”