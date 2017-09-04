China urges North Korea not to launch ICBM

SEOUL, South Korea — China warns North Korea against proceeding with its reported plans to launch another ballistic missile, saying it should not worsen tensions.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang tells reporters Monday that North Korea “must be very clear” that UN Security Council resolutions prohibit such activities.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry says that North Korea appeared to be planning a future missile launch, possibly of an ICBM.

In Beijing, Geng says China hopes all parties, especially North Korea, “exercise restraint and refrain from further escalating tensions.”

Geng also says that China had lodged “stern representations” with the North Korean Embassy in Beijing after the North conducted its sixth nuclear test on Sunday.