WAS RIVLIN’S VISIT TO MA’ALEH ADUMIM A SIGN OF SUPPORT FOR SOVEREIGNTY?

President Reuven Rivlin demonstrated support of the application of sovereign to the Ma’aleh Adumim settlement when he visited on Friday, Benny Kashriel, the mayor of the West Bank city, told The Jerusalem Post.

Kashriel told Rivlin the same thing during a small on-camera ceremony in the first-grade classroom in the Nofei Haselah Elementary School.

“Your arrival for the start-of-school is a declaration that we need to apply Israeli sovereignty to city of Ma’aleh Adumim; it’s a declaration that the city is an organic and integral part of the State of Israel,” Kashriel said.

He later told the Post that Rivlin has always supported the settlement, which is located just east of Jerusalem.

Rivlin was one of a number of Israeli politicians who used the first day of school to show their support for West Bank settlements precisely at the moment when the question of early elections continues to hover in the air.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein went to Kedumim and Ariel, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman was in Oranit and Construction Minister Yoav Galant was in Efrat.

Galant said that the Etzion region, including Efrat, is the southern end of greater Jerusalem area.

It is vital that Israel hold onto the settlements that surround Jerusalem, Galant said.

This also includes Ma’aleh Adumim and Givat Ze’ev, Galant said.

“This is an area of historical, strategic and moral importance. We will continue to strengthen Jewish settlement in all parts of the country,” he added.

But not all settlers felt that they had the government’s support. The small community of Migron, located near the Psagot winery, plans to keep its children from school on Sunday to protest the government’s failure to provide permanent homes.

Security forces forcibly evacuated the outpost’s 50 families in 2012. They acted in accordance with a High Court of Justice ruling that living structures were illegally built on private Palestinian property and must be razed.

The Migron families plan to hold a small rally outside Sunday’s government meeting in Jerusalem to demand that ministers take action.