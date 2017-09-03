A few days ago I received a message on the Facebook page for this very site; it was a message from a social justice warrior and they were upset that I had posted an article about the neo nazi that was stabbed for wearing a swastika. Of course the story ended up being that he had stabbed himself, but the main point was that why should I remove a post merely because some white idiot was triggered by something on social media. In fact, from my past 12 years of experience of social media, I find that it is mostly women who have gotten triggered the most by social media. Now do I get triggered myself? Of course, for I am a human being and I have my own flaws. Usually when I see something on social media that I don’t like, I usually unfollow the person or simply keep scrolling. Yet for some reason, these social justice warriors and ANTIFA are unable to do that. So I decided to compose this poem and song against them, urging my horsemen to kill them whenever they come across them either in social media or in real life.

Triggered Forever

They claim to be awake, they claim to be alive

Yet they have evil in their eyes

Kikes claim to be kings and queens

If this life is just a dream

Try to never wake up

Just let the hatred flow through you

Niggers are running wild, not running free

Running out of chances

I must fight them, to get my freedom

We can never give this up

These kikes will never shake me

These kikes will never break me

They know who I am

We are bigger than all the stars

As long as they are together

They will stay triggered forever

I make all the rules

I will break them only when I want to

As long as they stay together

They will stay triggered forever

Triggered forever

They will stay triggered forever

We know the parts in the song called life

Nobody will sing it for us

That is fine, just loosen up for the kills

Kill them all, even if it takes all night

Nihility remains nowhere in our sights

From the streets to the hoods

Always looking for the niggers

For they are part of the past that will never last

As long as they are together

The easy killing will keep getting better

It just keeps getting better

Triggering every moment

Even when there is no one around

They never stop, never slow down

Now we are killing wide open

Now we are killing in the open