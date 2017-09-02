Tyler Perry (Nigger) donates $250,000 to Joel Osteen’s (White Freemason, Zionist) church to help Harvey survivors

Tyler Perry has joined the Hurricane Harvey million dollar club, spreading a total pledge of $1 million to several charities helping survivors of catastrophic flooding in Houston, including $250,000 to Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch.

In announcing the donation on Facebook, the ‘Madea’ star defended Osteen, who came under fire this week for not immediately opening the doors of his Lakewood Church, which seats 16,800, to evacuees.

The televangelist denied shutting out Harvey victims, blaming flooding in the building for the delay. He also claimed the city of Houston requested that his church be used as a distribution center instead of a shelter. Lakewood eventually welcomed residents Tuesday.

In a Facebook video Thursday, Perry explained that he’s known Osteen and his wife Victoria for some time, and they “are amazing people.”

“There is no way they would lock people out of the church and not let people in for shelter,” he continued. He said Osteen explained the safety concerns during a phone call.

“It all made perfect sense to me so before you just run and judge somebody really quick, you need to know the whole circumstances,” he said. He added that he was certain the the $250,000 would be used appropriately to help flood survivors get the help they need.

Perry is also donating $250,000 to Beyoncé’s pastor, Rudy Rasmus of St. John’s United Methodist Church. Rasmus said the singer had “really stepped up” in her efforts to help her hometown, but he wouldn’t confirm rumors that she had donated as much as $7 million.

Perry wouldn’t disclose what other organizations would receive the remaining $500,000 of his pledged $1 million. He said he was trying to be careful in choosing the organization.

“I’ve given millions of dollars to charities in the past that never got to the people it was meant for,” he wrote on Facebook. “I know lots of people want to give and help but be careful. You really need to know how much of your donations actually get to the people before you choose an organization to give to.”