Swedish Man Charged for Eating Bacon in Front of Muslim Women

A 53-year-old Stockholm man was convicted by authorities for – literally – eating bacon in front of a few veiled Muslim women.

(The Gateway Pundit)

The Islamic women reported him to the police for eating bacon in front of them. The man allegedly sat near the veiled Muslim women and began eating his bacon and being obnoxious with it in a taunting way toward the women.

Obnoxious? Sure. Criminal? Ridiculous.

The report states that the Muslim women were uncomfortable with the situation and attempted to move somewhere else, that dastardly bacon-eating fiend followed the women with his pork product. The man also apparently said some not-so-nice things about the women’s religion.

Rude? Sure. Criminal? Absurd.