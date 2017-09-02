State Dept Admits 16 Diplomats Injured By Mysterious Sonic Directed Energy Weapon

http://www.renegadetribune.com/state-dept-admits-16-diplomats-injured-mysterious-sonic-directed-energy-weapon/

By Aaron Kesel

The U.S. State Department officially confirmed 16 U.S. government employees were affected by a sonic directed energy weapon.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert explained the details:

As Axios reports, the State Department hasn’t explicitly identified the source of the attack or what person (or more than likely an agency) might have carried out the attacks.

“We hold the Cuban authorities responsible for finding out who is carrying out these health attacks on not just our diplomats but, as you’ve seen now, there are other cases with other diplomats involved,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters earlier this month.

The U.S. government claims the “attacks” started in autumn 2016 and ended in April this year. US media reported this week that the medical records of some of the diplomats showed they had been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury, nervous system damage, and hearing loss. An additional five Canadian envoys and their own family members were also injured in the sonic weapon attack.

The Associated Press reported:

After months of investigation, U.S. officials concluded that the diplomats had been exposed to an advanced device that operated outside the range of audible sound and had been deployed either inside or outside their residences. It was not immediately clear if the device was a weapon used in a deliberate attack, or had some other purpose.

This could mean that the weapon used is deploying microwave energies rapidly heating brain tissue which generates a “shockwave,” with the goal of vibrating the inner ear at dangerously high levels. The other option is ultra sound waves weaponized with a low-frequency or high-frequency beyond the range of human hearing that causes fatigue, apathy, hearing loss, confusion, disorientation, and nausea, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). However, that evidence was considered slim according to the study.

For years it’s been rumored in conspiracy circles that some group, likely the CIA, has been harassing individual citizens in gang stalking with a sound-based weapon. In 2017, it shouldn’t be so hard to grasp but some still struggle to understand that frequency ELF (electronic low frequency) can be harnessed as a silent weapon. The Army had a website now permanently removed dedicated to one of these technologies nicknamed “Voice-to-Skull” in which they proposed beaming voices into enemies’ heads.

The Department of Defense defines directed energy as “a beam of concentrated electromagnetic energy or atomic or subatomic particles” that can “damage or destroy enemy equipment, facilities, and personnel,” WikiLeaks states.

The Active Denial System (ADS) is a non-lethal anti-personnel DEW that uses millimeter-wave­length beams to create a painful sensation in an individual without causing actual injury. Millimeter-waveband energy penetrates the human skin heating the tissue below, which produces a burning pain without actually damaging the tissue. The pain forces a person to flee the area. These types of weapons are commonly used in crowd control, which can be seen in the next video. This directed energy weapon is called the heat ray used at protests alongside other DEWs like the (LRAD) sound cannon.

The concept of developing kinetic-energy weapons such as the Rod Of God has been around ever since the RAND Corporation proposed placing rods on tips of ICBMs in the 1950s, although the Pentagon won’t say how far along the research is, or even confirm that any efforts exist, citing those details are classified.

The “U.S. Air Force Transformation Flight Plan,” published by the Air Force in November 2003, references “hypervelocity rod bundles” in its outline of future space-based weapons, and in 2002, another report from RAND, “Space Weapons, Earth Wars,” talks about the effectiveness of such a weapon. The Blackvault publisheddocuments from 1963 of a directed energy weapon’s test facility where they tested DEWs. At the time the report was previously classified as SECRET. Another U.S. military document from 1991 talks about non-lethal microwave weapon concepts, so clearly this technology has been around a long time.

A U.S. Air Force policy on “Directed Energy Weapons” specifies that whenever a DEW weapon is developed within a tightly-secured Special Access Program (SAP) a legal review of the classified weapon will be conducted by the Air Force General Counsel to “ensure… that any such weapon complies with domestic and international law.”

Last year, this writer was contacted by a whistleblower who dumped thousands of documents on free energy and directed energy weapons. The documents contained in the dump were patents for this type of offensive and defensive technology. These patents have yet to be validated by any scientist or engineers. However, the document purports to show the futuristic use of directed energy as a weapon explained as an apparatus including a document on forcefield technology.

The House Of Representatives introduced bill H. R. 2977 or the Space Preservation Act in 2001; within this piece of legislation they mentioned the banning of plasma, electromagnetic, sonic, or ultrasonic weapons and more. The Department Of Defense also has a document by the Defense Science Board Task Force who did a study only 6 years later in 2007 on the application of directed energy weapons.

Directed energy weapons are coming out into public consciousness with this recent report in Cuba, once thought to be a conspiracy theory mocked as people wearing tinfoil hats despite documents existing that classify frequencies as a weapon. A great rule of thumb: if the U.S. has them, another country likely has them too.

According to Dr. John Hall, Vladimir Putin once said; “Whoever controls the best-directed energy weapons controls the world without guns or bullets.” The only questions remaining is who used directed energy weapons against U.S. employees in Cuba and why?

Donald Rumsfeld talks about DEWs:

Aaron Kesel writes for Activist Post and is Director of Content for Coinivore. Follow Aaron at Twitter and Steemit.