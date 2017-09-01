Koczewski Horn: How Croats were Killed (Part 2)

https://nibelungen74.livejournal.com/28363.html

Commissioner Mila and her “specialization” – castration, extraction of the heart

From many sources, the special cruelty of partisan “combat friends” is known. But none of them has ever been able to surpass the commissar, who was called “Milla,” in cruelty. This commissar in the then partisan hierarchy stood higher and was a commander, even for Sima Dubaiić. “Mile” was a true instructor of professional murder for his less experienced “comrades.” She taught them to “correctly” castrate their victim so that she died of a hemorrhage in terrible agony.

With the help of castration, Mile killed more than a hundred Croatian school-age boys from some kind of boarding-school and similar institutions, and ritually licked their blood off the knife. She sprinkled salt on their amputation wounds and enjoyed their torment. After many sadistic murders, she completely lost her human face and reminded Satan. All her clothes were soaked in blood, and in her hair stuck pieces of the skull bones of her victims. She taught the “comrades” to “cut” the throat unhappily, so that the knife passed exclusively through the soft tissue of the victim and did not dull from touching the spine. She taught me to cut the carotid artery from one side of her neck in one movement while cutting her throat, which she personally demonstrated to several of her voluntary butchers. Her own invention was the so-called. ” Salted Ustash heart “, this is when a living person was opened a chest and his heart was extracted, unfortunate victims, according to eyewitnesses, roared so that no pig can roar louder.” Another “specialization” Mili was to hammer nails into the head alive But she invariably asked the victims who were half dead with the pain of shock: “Did I manage to knock out the Independent State of Croatia from your head?” By order of the commissar, the partisan butchers whole groups cut, tore and cut the young men whom he But personally selected them. Miles had to hammer nails into the head of living people. At the same time, she invariably asked the victims already half dead with the pain: “Did I manage to knock out the Independent State of Croatia from your head?” By order of the commissar, the guerrillas’ butchers whole groups cut, tore and cut the young men whom she selected personally. Miles had to hammer nails into the head of living people. At the same time, she invariably asked the victims already half dead with the pain: “Did I manage to knock out the Independent State of Croatia from your head?” By order of the commissar, the guerrillas’ butchers whole groups cut, tore and cut the young men whom she selected personally.

Guerrilla Guerrillas under the leadership of the commissar, “Mili” sadistically tortured men, but even more raging against women. They knifed pregnant women with unborn babies, unborn babies, nuns and believing women who were subjected to repeated rape, they, before being executed bound and naked, forced to dance the Kozar hymn to the sounds of the accordion and sing: “we are whores, we whores and Croatian garbage, we are nuns, the biggest Shit in the world. ”

Yure testified that the guerrillas did not have to be persuaded to resort to torture. They voluntarily and with unusual imagination tormented their victims of both sexes, cauterizing their genitals, pushing various objects to women in the vagina and men in the anus.

Severely mutilated victims urinated and defecated on wounds and face. Each new particularly brutal act in relation to its victim on the Kochevsk Horn was accompanied by an explosion of universal encouragement, public approval and glee of criminals.

A separate group of executioners-zhivderov with the skills of meat lancers, who identified Simo and Mile skinned alive people. These “comrades” had a privileged status in the punitive unit, they themselves called “specialists” and their savage occupation “special treatment.” These “experts” hung their victims upside down on wooden crosses and hurriedly took off their skin from head to toe. The screams that the victims gave out were similar to the screeching of animals. In this way, for example, the priest Mihovich Lajosh was killed, who was crucified on the tree with his head down. He was mutilated beyond recognition by inserting a severed penis into his mouth and in the groin at the place of the cut off penis, a crucifix.

Witness Jure said that the Slovenian partisans were fully involved in all forms of violence against victims. According to his assessment, they performed about half of the “work” and in the most cruel way. With them, they grabbed large two-handed wood saws – “Jagi” and these “saw the Croatian bandits” in half doing it slowly, so that the victim was tormented for as long as possible and asked for help. The witness pointed out that he personally saw a Slovenian from whom German soldiers allegedly killed her whole family in her eyes and who, in a state of complete affect, cut off the organs of the abdominal cavity in living condition and cut off the limbs with an ax. This person later became a prominent functionary of the Communist Party of Slovenia.

After all the people in the Kochevsk Horn were killed, the partisans mined the entrance to the pits. This was the idea of ​​Sima Dubaiai, who at one time was very impressed by the pit on Promin, in which, as he assumed, the Ustashi threw twenty captive Serbs alive. Three of them managed to get out alive from that hole. From that case, he concluded that holes in the pits should be mined, which was done. Dubai definitely claimed that anyone who says that he survived in the Kochevsk Horn is lying. Nevertheless, in 1945 there were people who testified that in the wilderness of Kochevsky Horns they saw “naked people running away from other people”. Were they survivors of that massacre?

Tito gives awards for murder

Few of the killers survived to old age. Yure claims that most of them have eliminated the UDBA so that they do not talk too much, and he himself constantly lived in fear. Those who immediately after the massacre received a nervous breakdown OZNA sent allegedly to the treatment after which they no longer saw anyone and did not hear anything about them. As a reward for the massacre and the apparent “hardness” of Tito to all the beasts from Koczewski Horn granted a “well-deserved rest” on the famous Lake Bled during which the “fighters” behaved extremely perverted horrified local residents by demonstrating the cut off parts of the bodies of their victims, men “comrades” offered Slovenes Looted gold, including and torn teeth as payment for sex. But the top of perversions was the delivery of awards for murder.

Ante Chepich, an underage pupil of the carpenter from Makarska, the silver one mentioned by Liubo Perishi from Sibenik with the result of about 3,000 personally killed and bronze Ado Dragic, another minor, a gymnasium student from Zaostrog with the result of 2,000 people killed, was awarded the “Gold Medal” for the murder of approximately 3,800 people. . About the same number of people killed and the executioner, known under the pseudonym Ivan Bokezh, the real name of which was supposedly Nicola Marich from Kotor. The infamous “Mile” took the fifth place by killing “only” 2,000, apparently because it spent a lot of time castrating, extracting hearts, and so on. All of them, like other killers, except Dubai and the famous Costa Ugrica from the Obrovac were Croats of nationality.



Why so much hatred?

The exact number of victims of the massacre in the Kochevsk Horn as their national, age and sex structure are not known, since for a long time this topic was banned. The task of the Communists was to kill as many Croatians as possible in Slovenia, so that later they did not interfere with their plans. Sources from Serbia mention about 13,000 dead. Simo Dubaiich himself said somewhere about 23.000, and somewhere about 30.000 victims. Repentant Ivan Gugich from Vela Luka believed that the dead were about 40,000.

A similar figure leads Franz Preme in the book “We, too, were dying for our country.” He estimates the number of dead at 41,000. The eternal question remains: why? What methods of brainwashing could be achieved so that people who appeared to be normal earlier, many minors or just barely reached the age of majority turned into insane Satanic beasts who craved only human suffering, blood and death? Undoubtedly, such methods existed for the criminal Tito and his team, but this is a completely different topic.

In the Kochevsk Horn, only a fraction of the hundreds of thousands of Croats killed by the communists rest, whose bones lie in more than 1,500 mass graves throughout the territory of the former Yugoslavia. Unfortunately, the current rulers of Croatia, who in many respects are the heirs of that same criminal communist clique, avoid looking truth in the face, or rather giving an objective assessment of the crimes of their fathers and grandfathers, since the truth is very painful for them, although it is inevitable anyway.