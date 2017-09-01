Koczewski Horn: How Croats were Killed (Part 1)

https://nibelungen74.livejournal.com/28149.html

Koczewski Horn is a place located in the rocky mountains near the town of Kochevje in southern Slovenia. For many centuries, the population of these places was the Germans who were excommunicated or partially killed by Communists after the Second World War. Since then, the Horn is almost uninhabited. Since 1942, the headquarters of Slovenian partisan communists known as Baza 20 has been located in the Kochevsk Horn, today it is a historical monument and a tourist attraction in Slovenia.

Bleiburg

After the May catastrophe of 1945 and the collapse of the Independent Power of Croatia (NDH), hundreds of thousands of Croatian army and Croatian civilian refugees rushed to the Austrian border to meet the British army in order to avoid communist captivity and to find protection from the south communist guerrillas Tito and the Serbian Chetniks, whom he had amnestied by that time. The end point on this route for Croats was the Austrian town of Bleiburg in Carinthia. On the heels of the Croats followed the red partisans Tito. The South Communists crossed the old border of Yugoslavia with Austria in 1937 and went deep into Austrian territory. Tito, supported by Stalin, began to blackmail the Western allies with requests to establish a Yugoslav occupation zone in Austria. In the city of Klagenfurt the “anti-fascist conference” was hurriedly convened, Which adopted the declaration of the deposed local government, called on the people to “fight the remnants of Nazism” and asked Tito to join Korushka (the Slavic name of Carinthia) to Yugoslavia. The Western allies, especially the British, on May 12, 1945, expressed Tito’s strong protest in which they insisted that his forces withdraw from the territory of Austria. However, Tito directly managed to tie the retreat of the Yugoslav Army from Carinthia with the transfer of allied trophies to him and the release of prisoners. Thus began the Way of the Cross of the Croatian people. May 12, 1945, Tito expressed a strong protest in which he insisted that his forces retreated from the territory of Austria. However, Tito directly managed to tie the retreat of the Yugoslav Army from Carinthia with the transfer of allied trophies to him and the release of prisoners. Thus began the Way of the Cross of the Croatian people. May 12, 1945, Tito expressed a strong protest in which he insisted that his forces retreated from the territory of Austria. However, Tito directly managed to tie the retreat of the Yugoslav Army from Carinthia with the transfer of allied trophies to him and the release of prisoners. Thus began the Way of the Cross of the Croatian people.

May 8, 1945. Or Day of occupation. On that day, the units of the “Yugoslav Army” Marshal Tito entered the open city of Zagreb, but as seen from the photo, none of the Croats expected them here. For many years, the descendants of the partisans and former communists will argue that the partisans allegedly “liberated” the main city of Croatia from the “criminal Ustash regime.” Although the truth is that in fact Croatia will be liberated in 1991, when Croatian patriotic volunteers will expel the so-called soldiers. Yugoslavian People’s Army from the territory of the Republic of Croatia:



The exact number of people who retreated to Austria from Croatia is unknown for certain, but extremely high ratings of Croatian historians speak about 360.000 military and about 500.000 civilians. The Croats had a hope that the Western allies would not extradite them to the true death of the Communists, but with the prisoners of war would act as prescribed by the international norms of the Geneva Convention. However, these hopes were in vain. The British cleverly disarmed the Croatian army, promising a fair treatment for prisoners of war and the fact that women and children will be immediately released to their homes. After this, in violation of all norms of international law, the transfer of prisoners of war of Croats and Croatian civil refugees to the forces of the Communist leader Josip Broz Tito began. In a few days, the English will also treacherously act from 80.

Bleiburg became for the Croats a symbol and metaphor for all Croatian suffering from the communist victors in 1945, despite the fact that only a small number of soldiers and civilians were killed in the Bleybourg field itself or in its vicinity. The main carnage of Croats after their release by the British in Bleiburg began on May 15, 1945, on the Way of the Cross, when they were led by “marches of death” across the territory of Yugoslavia, massacres in hundreds of different places, the largest of which were Croatian graves near Maribor and Celje in Slovenia, In the vicinity of Krapina, Samobor, Karlovac, Sisak and Bjelovar in Croatia. These mass killings by the communists of the Croats continued until the end of 1945.

The Way of the Cross of the Croatian People:





The Crowned Croats lead through Maribor:



The column of Croatian prisoners of war passes through Koprivnitsa:









One of the most large-scale crimes of Tito’s communists was mass murder on the Kochevsk Horn. About 40,000 Croats, 5,000 Slovenes and several thousand Serbs, Montenegrins and people of other nationalities ended their lives here, among whom, according to the historian, the American Serb Borivoi Karapandjic was also 1,000 Russian White Guards. These people were originally taken from Bleiburg via the Slovenian Jesenice to the Shtendvil camp near Ljubljana. There they were sorted by nationalities into special categories, getting into categories B and C meant death for the unfortunate. After sorting people, the trains were transported to Kochevye and thence delivered to a remote forest tract named Koczewski Rog.

Genocide without punishment

What happened from May 28 to June 9, 1945 in the wilderness of the Kochevsky Horn is hard to compare with anything else similar in history, including the worst episodes in the Soviet and North Korean camps. Orgy of the Satanic murders that reached cannibalism lasted 12 days until all the unfortunate victims were killed. In those days, absolute, universal evil settled on beautiful slopes of Slovenia that had never before seen peace in their history. This evil was the result of a “hatred eradication” that for several years the communist commissars in the companies and battalions of the “people’s army” Tito dealt with during the war, which gave such monstrous fruits that will undoubtedly enter the anthology of a complete collective eclipse of the human mind.

Slovenia is a European cemetery country, tens of thousands of victims of communist terror rest here:



Tito decided to kill 200,000 “bandits”

It all started on May 28 in Ljubljana, when Tito in his drunken speech referred to 200,000 liquidated bandits, who at that time were still only taken prisoner and are still alive. However, it was on that day that a decision was made to liquidate the Croats and hide their corpses so that no one would find them. Planning was carried out at the highest state level, and in this Tito was assisted by Franz Leskoszek Luka, commander of the so-called. The main headquarters of Slovenia, Boris Kidrich, and the chief of the OZNA (analogue of the Stalin NKVD) in Slovenia, Ivan Machek Matia. This trio knew perfectly well all the abysses and caves of the Kochevsky Horn, since during the war they were mostly in them and were hiding and remained unidentified all the way until the end of the war. After determining the place of the slaughter it was necessary to select performers.

Tito knew very well who most of all hates the Croats and who can be commanded by this disgraceful and cowardly act. This person was Major Simo Dubaiich, originally from Kistanye in Bukovica, a place 25 kilometers from Knin and 40 kilometers from Sibenik. The future killers, the worst guerrilla rabble that was in those days in northern Slovenia after returning from Austrian Klagenfurt were servicemen of the 11th Dalmatian brigade of the 26th Dalmatian division.

War criminal Simo Dubaiich. One of the main commanders of the executioners team in the Kochevsk Horn. In May 1945 he was 22 years old. He himself always denied that he personally killed people, calling the main executors Dinko Perish and Pero Bozhinovich, officers of the 11-Dalmatian brigade. However, in a short interview for Slovenian television in 2005, Simo Doubaic made an unexpected confession, saying that during the executions he was constantly in a state of intoxication, which ultimately saved him from insanity. According to Dubai, at least 10 people from among the executioners went mad because they remained sober during the executions. He died in Belgrade in 2009.

How many of them were not known, but judging by their “labor contribution” they were supposed to be over 100. In the beginning, this gang “trained” in the vicinity of Ljubljana, killing about 1,000 unfortunate captives, mostly Slovenes of nationality. In the course of the case, the killers well “armed” in several local smithies with hammers, axes, knives, mites for extracting teeth and spoons for taking out their eyes from their victims. With this outfit, they arrived at Koczewski Horn to produce there the main part of their pathological orgy of torture and death.

Hungry beaten and robbed people were sent to death

On the Kochevsk Horn, the Communists organized a very clear “death program”. Every day two trains brought from Ljubljana to Koçia, several times, up to 8,000 people, who were met there by savages, hungry before human suffering. People by that time were already half-dead from hunger and thirst. In the nomad camp, they were stripped to the naked eye and robbed to the finish, tearing off the gold teeth or crowns from the victims, taking off their jewelry and selecting everything that had any value.

If the ring could not be removed from the finger, the whole finger was cut off, and if the victim resisted pulling out of the teeth, the whole jaw was knocked out with the butt, ax or hammer. The clothes of the victims were sent back by trains to Ljubljana, and the “comrades” collected their jewelry, often entering conflicts with each other because of them. “Strongest” in this case was Commissioner Lubo Barbarich from Hvar, who managed to loot 5-6 kilograms of gold jewelry.

After the robbery, the victims were bound with wire by two or three and brought to the place of murder. Tito’s goal was to kill as many Croats as possible in a short time and cover up the traces of his crime. He gave only “orders” to ensure that the killings were quick. The methods and methods by which this will be produced are not of interest to him. It already was in the competence of executioners. And they, despite the fact that they knew that the accent should be made on the speed of the murders, could not resist satisfying all the sickest instincts of those who only know the abyss of human insanity. The methods of torture were such that they could cause nausea and mistrust in a normal person. However, they were told at the end of life by the executioners themselves, who felt the need to pour out what had been their conscience for many years before they died.

Killed from dawn to darkness

One of the tortured executioners, Jure, claims that the massacre lasted 12 days from Tuesday, 29 May to Saturday, 9 June 1945. “Liquidation” was carried out by shifts for 24 hours, then the executioners spent 24 hours relaxing, sleeping in the wards of the partisan hospital, and they were strictly forbidden any contacts with the local population. The murders lasted from dawn to total darkness, from 4 to 22 hours. During one of these 24-hour shifts, the group Jure managed to kill and drop about 1,500 people into the pits.

The victims were brought to the place of execution and killed without identification, without a roll call and without any written traces. Neither the total number of dead nor their age and sex were recorded. No one of those executed on the Kochevsk Horn was heard before death, was not condemned to death by any court, even if he was so fast as partisan. Yure estimated the number of people killed by his group at about 11.000. Of these, in addition to 800 Slovenes, all the others were Croats.

In his book “From Kistany to Kochevskiy Horn, Life, Sin and Repentance,” Simo Dubaiich claimed that in Pavlovich’s Horn “Paulichev Suddenly” (that is, personal bodyguards of Croatia’s Ante Pawelic) from about 30,000 people was liquidated. This was frankly stupid, since it could have numbered the largest few hundred people, and most often there were less than 100 of them. In this “zdrug” were also minors, as well as numerous women, children and even whole families, although Dubai claims that Civilians allegedly were not already on trains from Bleiburg to Slovenia. The most massacre was commanded by Simo Dubaiich, although he claimed that the immediate commander was a Croat from Sibenik Lyubo Perish, who killed about 3,000 unfortunate people and took the second place in the total number of people killed by himself ”

Dubai would also claim that he himself did not personally kill, but stayed at the time of the murders at his command post in Kochevye, where he received reports from his butchers. This is as obvious a lie on his part as his statement that there were no civilians among the victims. The nomad was located from the place of execution at a distance of 20 kilometers and it was unrealistic that the killers would go to Sima to report back and forth at night and in hard-to-reach terrain. Dubai was obviously lying to hide the fact that he himself worked in the sweat of his face at the scene of the murders. Although he also claims in his book that there is nothing wrong with “cutting the mouth of the Ustashi” and that there is no need to repent for it. ” But the witness and the participant of the massacre Yura was more talkative and frank and told, That I personally saw how Croatian prisoners were cut with a double-edged dagger called Kama. At the same time, the killers licked the blood of their victims with knives and there was nothing special about it, so all the “comrades” and also their “war friends” did. The truth is that Simo killed people not much less than other major executioners, although his “contribution” did not exceed the figure of 2,000 killed. Because of the haste that Tito initiated, most of the victims were killed by bursts of machine guns, finished off with a control shot to the head, after which people either fell themselves or were pushed into the pit. Some people were executed at the very edge of the abyss by single shots to the head from a close distance, which caused the splashes of the brain, blood and fragments of the skull bones to hit the clothes of the killers. At the same time, the killers licked the blood of their victims with knives and there was nothing special about it, so all the “comrades” and also their “war friends” did. The truth is that Simo killed people not much less than other major executioners, although his “contribution” did not exceed the figure of 2,000 killed. Because of the haste that Tito initiated, most of the victims were killed by bursts of machine guns, finished off with a control shot to the head, after which people either fell themselves or were pushed into the pit. Some people were executed at the very edge of the abyss by single shots to the head from a close distance, which caused the splashes of the brain, blood and fragments of the skull bones to hit the clothes of the killers. At the same time, the killers licked the blood of their victims with knives and there was nothing special about it, so all the “comrades” and also their “war friends” did. The truth is that Simo killed people not much less than other major executioners, although his “contribution” did not exceed the figure of 2,000 killed. Because of the haste that Tito initiated, most of the victims were killed by bursts of machine guns, finished off with a control shot to the head, after which people either fell themselves or were pushed into the pit. Some people were executed at the very edge of the abyss by single shots to the head from a close distance, which caused the splashes of the brain, blood and fragments of the skull bones to hit the clothes of the killers. That Simo killed people not much less than other major executioners, although his “contribution” did not exceed the figure of 2,000 killed. Because of the haste that Tito initiated, most of the victims were killed by bursts of machine guns, finished off with a control shot to the head, after which people either fell themselves or were pushed into the pit. Some people were executed at the very edge of the abyss by single shots to the head from a close distance, which caused the splashes of the brain, blood and fragments of the skull bones to hit the clothes of the killers. That Simo killed people not much less than other major executioners, although his “contribution” did not exceed the figure of 2,000 killed. Because of the haste that Tito initiated, most of the victims were killed by bursts of machine guns, finished off with a control shot to the head, after which people either fell themselves or were pushed into the pit. Some people were executed at the very edge of the abyss by single shots to the head from a close distance, which caused the splashes of the brain, blood and fragments of the skull bones to hit the clothes of the killers.

A lot of people in the pits were still alive and then the killers threw hand grenades after them. Some grenades that came directly into people caused the fact that fragments of human bodies flew out through the hole from the pit and fell directly on people. Contrary to all this, many people in the pits remained alive and from the abyss there were heard heart-rending cries for help and requests to kill them. It was easy for the wounded to try to get out of the hole independently and they had to kill several times, as Yura claimed. But all this was still a relatively “soft” part of all horror. The executioners could not restrain themselves from the sick pleasure of torturing and torturing their victims.

Almost all the girls and women before the murder were raped. Rape was open, group and very cruel. Women were forced to oral sex and urinated in their mouths. Yura testifies that he saw boys and men who were also forced into oral sex on the Kochevsk Horn and rape. This was done by a group of butchers led by Commander Simo, who later was replaced by Commissar Mil. Some bloodsuckers after the rape cut their throats to their victims and drank warm blood or licked bloody knives. But the top of cannibalism was the eating of a fresh salted human brain from the tip of the knife.