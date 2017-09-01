Anti-Semitic French comedian to travel to North Korea

PARIS — French comedian Dieudonne, convicted for racist and anti-Semitic comments in the past, has announced that he plans to travel to North Korea next month.

Dieudonne M’Bala M’Bala will travel to the reclusive nation on September 9 along with far-right writer Alain Soral, who has already visited Pyongyang to “work for peace,” the comedian said in a video posted on YouTube last week.

“At a time when the United States is organizing military exercises on the Korean peninsula, I believe we have to take action,” Dieudonne said, adding that he would take part in a “peace festival” in Pyongyang.

Early on Tuesday, North Korea fired a missile over Japan, the latest in a series of launches, prompting US President Donald Trump to warn that “all options” were on the table in an implied threat of military action.

The UN Security Council denounced the latest test, unanimously demanding that Pyongyang halt its missile program.

Dieudonne has made headlines often, most notably with his trademark “quenelle” hand gesture that looks like an inverted Nazi salute, but which he insists is merely anti-establishment.

His planned visit comes after flamboyant former NBA star Dennis Rodman traveled to North Korea in June, saying he wanted to “open the door” to the regime and claiming that Trump would be pleased with his mission.

During his fifth trip to the isolated country, Rodman was shown in video footage and photos presenting Sports Minister Kim Il-Guk with off-the-wall gifts that included a copy of Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal.”