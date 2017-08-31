Victory: VMA Viewership Collapses Again for Degenerate MTV

http://www.renegadetribune.com/victory-vma-viewership-collapses-degenerate-mtv/

By of The New Nationalist

decadence

1. the act or process of falling to an inferior condition or state; deterioration; decay;

2. moral degeneration or decay; turpitude;

3. unrestrained or excessive self-indulgence.

synonyms: degeneracy, retrogression, decline.

The shitfest known as the MTV Video Music Awards is something I check into in order to gauge the pulse of a once-great country called America.

Once again, the VMAs suffered a horrific drop in audience numbers, bringing in only 5.3 million million viewers. Last year’s was 6.5 million. The dip in ratings continues the VMAs’ trend of decline in viewership. In 2015, the show snagged 10.3 million viewers, while 2014 had roughly a crowd of 13.7 million.

Viacom is part of the billionaire (((Sumner Redstone))) and his cadre’s media empire. Apparently degeneracy and satanism no longer sells, but that doesn’t stop them from trying. Of the 50 senior executives of the major music labels and trade organizations, 39 are Jews. This is a numerical representation of 78%. Jews are approximately 2% of the U.S. population. Therefore, Jews are over-represented among the senior executives of the major music labels and trade organizations by a factor of 39 times (3,900 percent) [source].

Some highlights for those who missed the 2015 MTV Awards: a center stage in the form of 666 and a heavy emphasis on serpents. Here’s a good rundown of the scene:

2015 Twitter-trolling VMAs featured

WWF cat fights, including Nikki Minaj getting into what appeared to be a staged and poorly acted verbal altercation with Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus acting like a dumb bitch and exposing her nipple.

Dumbass rapper Kanye West announcing that he was running for President in 2020. Guy looked serious and full of himself but made zero sense. Total idiocracy.

Pop singer Justin Bieber performing a song and crying like a girl upon completing his performance.

Constant rainbow homosexual colored lights flashing in a brainwashing fashion. How much of this would it take? Tolerance is one thing, but promotion?

2016:

Repeat idiocracy as Kanye West demonstrated his talent for long pauses between each sentence, a technique apparently utilized so he can hear the voices inside his head.

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj performed a peep show between large representations of women’s legs. Naturally Ariana is transformed into a sexualized cat hybird standing before a flock of sheep.

2017:

Kendrick Lamar opened the VMAs with a fire performance of a guy running around on stage ablaze. We can only hope no kid tries this at home.

Other than that the same lame tired politics, a reading of the standard brainwashing idiocracy script was pushed, with special emphasis on the genderless, “hateless”, hyper-tolerant society.

Katy Perry followed up on her previous spirit cooking, cannibal tune with one even darker: dwelling on death and depression with a decided anti-male tone thrown in. Katy’s new personality and jokes at VMA fell flat. Her previous cute girl persona is completely gone, replaced with an alter that is very nasty.

This year direct decendent Robert Lee IV was rolled out to introduce C-ville victim’s Heather Heyer’s mom. This mom is a dead ringer for the mother of Vicky Soto in the Sandy Hook fake. But you decide.

This collapse is a victory for new nationalists everywhere. I love the smell of napalm in the morning. It reminds me of victory.

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist and was republished here with permission.