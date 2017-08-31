Total Individual Control Technology – Insider Exposes How You and Your DNA Are Being Targeted

https://wakeup-world.com/2017/08/31/total-individual-control-technology-insider-exposes-how-you-your-dna-being-targeted/

Total Individual Control Technology is a type of EM (Electromagnetic) and V2K (Voice to Skull) mind-control technology that is being experimented with and deployed by the military industrial complex against segments of the American population. Total Individual Control Technology is the ultimate weapon of control, since it can targets your individual DNA. Those attacked by this electronic stalking are known as TIs (Targeted Individuals).

Recently another brave whistleblower has stepped forward to expose it. Bryan Kofron (who formerly used the alias of Justin Carter) is a security industry specialist who used to work for a private security company SIS (Security Industry Specialists) in Seattle, Washington. He quit in disgust after realizing that his former firm, and others just like it, were actively using so-called “total individual control technology” to target people, then ultimately control and destroy their lives. Since he quit, he has himself become a victim of the technology via gangstalking.

What is Total Individual Control Technology Capable Of?

According to Kofron, this technology is so advanced that it can be used to read your mind, program your mind with thoughts (that you would believe are your own) and induce emotional states in you (including pain, hate and fear). It can be used to tap into your optical nerve and auditory systems to see and hear what you are seeing and hearing. It can target particular people by engaging in individual-specific attacks (based on the target’s DNA resonance). Finally, it is being used in vast social engineering programs as a way to experiment upon poor, homeless and weak people who have little or no chance of fighting back.

In interviews or presentations such as this and this, Kofron explains that this technology is being used by psychopaths who have little scruples about the harm they are causing. They are targeting specific groups of people: those who are cognitively inclined, highly intelligent, knowledgeable about advanced technology or interested in ‘alternative’ research (i.e. conspiracy research). In general, they are either targeting empowered individuals with free minds (to stop dissidents and revolutionaries) or those too poor and weak to fight back.

According to Kofron, here are some of the things Total Individual Control Technology is able to do:

“This technology manipulates the electrical signals in the brain, thus controlling thoughts and feelings and emotions and sensations throughout the body. It works by rewiring the brain by creating new neural pathways and destroying existing neural pathways, thus this literally changes the way a person thinks and thus behaves.” “This technology can also be used to control the muscle movement of the target. It can take over one’s hands or feet while driving and make you press on the accelerator or press on the brake or turn. This can be used to cause accidents it can also be used to prevent accidents from happening.” “This technology can also tap into the optical nerve of the target, and the auditory system of the target, so that those monitoring the target can see what the target is seeing and hear what target is hearing. This information is then downloaded and stored on a computer, in a highly secure classified site on servers that are guarded by some of the tightest security in the world. This results in the individual’s entire day, everything they see, everything they hear, everything they experiment, everything they experience, and everything they feel being recorded till the end of time.” “This technology can also be used to manipulate the emotions of the target. It can induce fear, love, hate.” “This technology can be used to beam images and even motion pictures into one’s brain. Images and motion pictures that are so realistic that you think you are actually watching a movie or seeing something in reality. It’s like a virtual reality 3D rendering that takes place within the target’s mind. The images and motion pictures manifest themselves in such a way that the target if they are not aware that this technology is being used on them will believe that they are natural thoughts and natural images.” “This technology can also be used to induce and control dreams. It can be used to control dream cycles and sleep patterns. To cause one to sleep very deeply or to cause one to not sleep at all. REM cycles, alpha beta and delta brainwaves can be induced immediately by this technology. And this technology can also be used to mimic spiritual experiences. Joy, love, peace that passes understanding can all be induced artificially by this technology to make the target believe that they are having a genuine spiritual experience when they’re not.” “This technology can also be used to sexually manipulate the target. Make them feel sexual arousal or turn off their sexuality altogether, it can stimulate them and it can shut them down at a moments notice. It can also be used to manipulate the hormones of the target, thus lowering and raising estrogen and testosterone levels in women and men respectively.” “This technology can also be used to read the thoughts of the target in real time … they can read your thoughts verbatim as they occur within your own mind.” “Anywhere from small groups of people 10-20 to 100, to medium size groups of people several thousand to tens of thousands. This is done by creating a field effect, where an entire field of electromagnetic energy is created in a geographical location and any human being within that geographical location within that electromagnetic field affecting that geographical location will be effected by the technology. This can be used to induce a general mood in a population or a crowd of people. It can be used to make them passive, it can be used to make them agitated. And this can be used to cause or stop, induce riots. Stop crime, start crime. Stop thoughts, start thoughts. Massive mind control on a citywide level.”

Total Individual Control Technology Attacks Specific Individuals Based on DNA Resonance

As I have discussed in previous articles on mind control — such as “They” Can’t Read Your Thoughts … Right? — the state of current mind control technology is beyond most’s people comprehension and idea of what is possible. Yet, we have had enough out-of-the-closet whistleblowers and leaked or declassified documents to give us a clear idea of the scary extent to which we can be psychically attacked. Whistleblowers such as Dr. Robert Duncan have lectured at length about the capabilities of V2K technology, which is defined as an EM frequency technology that utilizes RF (Radio Frequency) signals to induce sound within the cranial cavity of the target. V2K literally pipes thoughts directly into people’s heads without them knowing it.

Also see: Declassified Documents Disclose CIA Mind Control Programs

Kofron bases his information on his own experience as an insider in this field, and also as recent victim of V2K himself. He was attacked once he went public. He claims he has been assaulted with a beta version which is especially nasty, piping thoughts into his head such as:

“Everyone’s against you.” “Please be quiet or we’re going to kill you.” “Don’t work again or we’re going to kill you.” “You’re the lab rat now motherfucker.”

Kofron claims the Total Individual Control Technology attacks are attempting to turn him against his former work colleagues, friends and family. However, since he was trained in this area, he knows that the voices are technological and can defend himself against the manipulations once he hears and identifies them.

Kofron echoes exactly what Duncan has warned about: individual-specific attacks. Duncan states that every person has a “unique resonance signature”, and in almost exactly the same words, Kofron states that:

“… the DNA of the individual is used to determine the resonant frequency of the DNA itself, the resonant frequency is then used to fine tune the technology … to tune it perfectly to the resonant frequency of the targeted individual’s DNA.”

The Drive to Create a Worldwide DNA Database

This leads into another aspect of the NWO agenda: the drive to create a worldwide DNA database. When seen in the light of Total Individual Control Technology, the acquisition of an entire population’s DNA takes on a very sinister meaning. It is no coincidence that Amazon and Google (who are ultimately controlled by the same force, as David Icke suggests) are racing each other, along with Microsoft, IBM and other companies, to assemble a DNA database as quickly as they can. Those in power who gain access a completed worldwide DNA database and total individual control technology would have a horrifying weapon at their disposal to target literally anyone they wanted.

Kofron exposes how prospective employees are tricked out of their DNA. They apply for a job at SIS, get told they have to do a drug test, and when the urine sample is sent to a lab, part is siphoned off as DNA to go into Amazon’s burgeoning DNA database.

Americans, in the millions, are having their DNA stolen from them, without their knowledge or consent, so they become unwitting targets of this insidious program!

Social Engineering with Total Individual Control Technology

Kofron talks at length about how this technology is fully operational and is already being tested upon those in society who are struggling (such as those who are homeless, poor and who don’t have much family or many friends) since they make the easiest targets. On his website GangstalkerWars.com, he exposes the details of ongoing operations within Seattle (where he used to work for SIS). This social engineering is being done by the Federal Government, the Military Intelligence agencies, private security firms (more on this below), some of the largest US corporations (after all, we live in a corporatocracy), local and state police, and social programs within inner-city America.

In one such operation, the perpetrators would target certain geographical blocks of the city, and, for instance, cause everyone in that area to be in a bad mood. In another operation, SIS (employed by Amazon whose headquarters are in Seattle) would test upon Amazon employees. In another operation, SIS would experiment upon its own low level employees. In another operation, homeless people were brought in from all over the nation to special buildings that were then targeted. This is true gangstalking — the ganging up by sociopaths and psychopaths upon the innocent to electronically harass and stalk them.

The Rising Danger of the Private Security Firm Industry in America

Kofron warns about an alarming trend in American society: the rise of private security companies who mostly employ ex-military and ex-intelligence agents. As I covered in this 2-part series, the US Military Intelligence Complex is completely and utterly out of control. It runs the government and pulls the strings attached to all the puppet politicians, who don’t have the necessary “clearance” to access the truly top secret information. These security firms, like the MIC itself, appear to operate above and outside the law.

The culture inside of these companies is toxic. People rising up the ranks are conditioned to use this technology against innocent victims, and are told they will be rewarded with everything (money, power, women, sex, connection, access, status, belonging to the power club) if they go along with the program and become perpetrators. If they have a strong conscience and refuse, they will be sacked, shunned, cut off, threatened and even made into TIs themselves.

Also see: The “State Secrets Privilege” – How the Military Intelligence Complex Retains Control

The Human Rights Loophole: False Diagnoses

Another aspect of Total Individual Control Technology which the perpetrators use to shield themselves is the cruel use of false psychiatric diagnoses. Here’s how it works: they manipulate TI victims to see a psychiatrist, and then they bribe the psychiatrist to deliver a fake diagnosis that the victim is mentally unstable, deranged, delusional, crazy, incompetent, paranoid, schizophrenic, suffering from Multiple Personality Disorder – or they invent some similar legal-medical-psychobabble diagnosis. This has the unfortunate effect of stripping away the victim’s natural or human rights, which leaves him or her with no recourse to fight back against his attackers, since his claims and testimonies will be dismissed as the ravings of a madman.

This is a similar tactic to what is used with other victims of mind control. In my interview with Max Spiers, he touched on the use of the Big Pharma “false memory” foundation, which includes bogus therapists and psychiatrists who convince mind control victims that they’re having false memories (when they are actually recalling how they were tortured and programmed).

The Infrastructure Underlying Total Individual Control Technology

The infrastructure that is enabling the total individual control technology is composed mostly of antennae, radar and cell phone towers. Often, the antennae are camouflaged (hidden behind walls). Some or most of the radar used is from military bases. Kofron was not able to explain much of how the technology actually works, although an electrical engineer who called in on one of the radio interviews suggested that the perpetrators are setting up a standing wave of DNA, then doing slight variations in the phasing using pulse code modulation.

Final Thoughts: Total Individual Control Technology Perpetrated by the Cult of Power

In concluding, it’s important to realize how such cruel surveillance is being perpetuated. As Kofron explains, it’s all about creating an “in” club of perpetrators who get rewarded with money, sex, power and the intrinsic human need for belonging, get told they are on the “right” side and the TIs are on the “wrong” side – and get threatened that if they speak up or quit, they may end up on that wrong side. It’s the cult of power.

Hopefully this testimony can serve as a wake up call for those on the fence who can’t quite bring themselves to believe or act. In many ways, time is running out and the net is being drawn tighter and tighter. The more technology advances, the more weapons the cult of power will have to enslave those who stand for truth and freedom. At a certain point, there will literally be nowhere to run or hide. The only option is to face it now before it’s too late.

