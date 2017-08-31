Maniac yells ‘I hate white people,’ punches 84-year-old man on subway

An 84-year-old man was punched in the head by a subway psycho who said he hates white people, but the plucky victim says he’s taking it in stride and feels sorry for his attacker.

John Stewart was riding a Brooklyn-bound J train after boarding at Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica on Aug. 23 at about 2:30 p.m. when, he said, he dropped his cane onto another straphanger’s legs.

“I was trying to hold my cane and the pole at the same time. Apparently my cane fell on his legs and that’s what upset him. But I don’t condemn him,” he said.

As the train rolled into the Woodhaven Blvd. stop, the straphanger stood up and slammed him in the right side of the head.

“I hate white people and I hope they burn in hell!” the unhinged straphanger shouted.

“I’m not blaming him. I’m blaming the societies that put him in this situation. I think our society really has to get it together and ask real honest questions. There are a lot of hurting people out there,” Stewart told the Daily News Tuesday.

“If I was a betting man I’d say this boy has never gone fishing with his father.”

In fact, Stewart even needed urging from a friend, a retired NYPD chief, to report the attack five days after it happened, police sources said.

After the assault, Stewart got off at Kosciuszko St., and called his pastor, Peter Nicotra of Grace Baptist Church in Woodhaven, who took him to Jamaica Medical Center for treatment of bruises and swelling.

“He’s pretty sharp. He was just upset. He’s a good guy, he really is a good guy. He’s physically weak, he’s very frail,” Nictora told The News.

Cops tracked down a 17-year-old witness who called 911, sources said. The witness told cops she saw Stewart board the train carrying a cane and a rolling suitcase, and the attacker grabbed his cane and threw it, apparently unprovoked. She got up and picked up the cane, returning it to Stewart.

That’s when the attacker punched Stewart and a second, unidentified man. He tried to hit Stewart again, but she intervened, she told police.

She described the suspect as black, about 5-foot-7, in his mid-20s, wearing a red shirt, black jean shorts, small box braids and a beard.