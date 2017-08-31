Joel Osteen goes back to roots with trip to Israel

Joel Osteen is used to preaching before more than 43,000 people in a weekend at Lakewood Church. His Night of Hope events have taken him around the country and to various cities around the world to crowds of 50,000 or more in a single night.

But his trip to Israel — Osteen and his wife, Victoria, leave Sunday after church and will be back in time to preach at Lakewood on Feb. 6 – may make him feel more like an early-career preacher.

When he takes the podium at Jerusalem Theater in Israel on Thursday the small crowd is just expected to number around 1,000. Many in the audience will be from the 800-person Trinity Broadcasting Network tour to the Holy Land; Osteen said he expects that Palestinian Christians and Messianic Jews would also attend.

The show will be broadcast by TBN on Feb. 5-7.

Osteen said he’s taking Lakewood’s Night of Hope tour to Israel as “people of peace” and to show solidarity with Israelis and the Jewish people. While there, the Osteens will meet informally with Israeli President Shimon Peres and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Scripture tells us to pray for the people of Jerusalem,” Osteen said. “That’s our Christian roots. That’s where our faith started.”

“I want to let them know that we love and appreciate them and bring encouragment that the people of America are praying for them,” Osteen continued, noting that the meeting, while official, will not be political. He said they’ll meet with Palestinian Christians while they’re there as well.

Osteen said he went to Israel as a teen with his father John Osteen, founder of Lakewood, but hasn’t been there since. In his off time he plans to tour the area, including a visit to the Western Wall, Mount of Olives and the Old City.

