Casablanca – A Classic or another Romance for Jews?

Stein says that while viewers enjoy the romance of “Casablanca,” standing up against evil—of the past or present—remains an important message conveyed by the film. “They wanted audiences to feel that we must pull together to defeat evil, meaning the Nazis,” Stein says. “It’s an inspiring movie.”

Wear’s War Comment: Hailed as the perfect Valentines Day movie, winning 3 Oscars and written BEFOREWWII. Casablanca was written by a Jew, produced by a Jew, directed by a Jew, screen play adaption written by a Communist and twin Jews – there are more but you get the point. Was this movie just an enormously profitable propaganda scam designed to soften Americans to enter WW2, a war they did not want?

Let’s read what expert historian John Wear has to say about the facts and fictions of Casablanca.

By John Wear

The movie Casablanca is a World War II propaganda film with a strong Allied bias. The movie portrays the Allies as the good guys and the Germans as the bad guys. The following are some examples of the distortions and biases in this movie:

1) The three protagonists in Casablanca are Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), Isla Lund (Ingrid Bergman), and Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid). All three of these protagonists are forced to flee Paris to escape the aggressive and expansionist German military.

The facts: Germany had never wanted war with either Great Britain or France. After they declared war on Germany on September 3, 1939, both Great Britain and France refused reasonable peace offers from Germany and had been building up their military forces in preparation for an all-out offensive against Germany. Germany invaded France to prevent this Allied military offensive against Germany. (Source: Germany’s War, pp. 144, 451-453).

2) Victor Laszlo is portrayed as a heroic Czech resistance leader who effectively fought the Germans after Germany invaded Czechoslovakia.

The facts: Germany did not invade Czechoslovakia. Czechoslovakia had dissolved in March 1939 without any influence on the part of Germany. Czech President Emil Hácha on his own initiative asked to see Hitler in the hope of finding a solution for a hopeless crisis. (Source: Germany’s War, pp. 124-127).

3) Victor Laszlo talks as if Germany is out to conquer the world. Since Germany is out to conquer the world, Laszlo says that asking him why he does his work is like asking him why we breathe. Laszlo says if we stop breathing we die.

The facts: Germany was not out to conquer the world during World War II. Germany never had the resources or military to obtain world domination. Hitler was not even aware that his attack of Poland on September 1, 1939, would turn into anything more than a local conflict. If Hitler had known that his invasion of Poland would result in a major world war, he never would have invaded Poland. (Source: Germany’s War, p. 58).