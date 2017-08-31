Bennett urges Israelis to help Jews in flood-hit Houston

Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett called on Israelis to help the Jewish community in flood-stricken Houston.

“For years the Jews of Houston were there for us; now we can be there for them,” Bennett wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post.

The minister urged Israelis to contribute to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund set up by the Jewish Federations of North America.

The JFNA tweeted at Bennett later Tuesday evening thanking him for his support.

Hours before the diaspora affairs minister’s social media plea, a team of seven volunteers from the IsraAID non-governmental organization flew to Houston, joining three others already on the ground at the scene in order to provide emergency assistance to relief efforts.

IsraAID co-director Navonel Glick told The Times of Israel that among the group are disaster management experts, mental health experts, and engineers. They will focus on coordination of relief work and provide basic needs including stress relief activities and recreation for those impacted by the disaster.