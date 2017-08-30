http://whiteresister.com/index.php/8-archives/52-video-czechs-pledge-loyalty-to-homeland-and-the-reich-1942?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=564cfcd7f5-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-564cfcd7f5-48298879

At a mass meeting in Prague, 200,000 Czechs pledge loyalty to their homeland and to the German Reich.

Czech Minister Emanuel Moravec addresses the large rally on July 3, 1942, on Wenceslas Square, near the historic statute of St. Wenceslas. He concludes with an expression of confidence in a better future for the Czech people, and of support for the “new Europe,” the “National Socialist revolution,” “our leader, Adolf Hitler,” and “our state president, Dr. Hacha.”

Emil Hacha, head of the Protectorate of Bohemia-Moravia government is present, along with many other officials. The meeting concludes with the crowd singing the Czech national hymn. Three minute newsreel clip, with Czech narration.