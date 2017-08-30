Netanyahu ally denies Putin rejected request to shackle Iran

A Likud minister close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday denied a report by a Russian news outlet seen as close to Vladimir Putin that the Russian president rejected the prime minister’s entreaty to curb Iranian military expansion in Syria during last week’s meeting between the two leaders. While Putin told Netanyahu at their talks in Sochi last Wednesday that “Israel is also an important partner for Russia in the region,” he stressed that “Iran is Russia’s strategic ally in the Middle East” and declined to abandon Russia’s alliance with the Islamic Republic, Pravda reported Friday. Citing unnamed sources present at the start of the meeting, the report said Netanyahu was “was too emotional and at times even close to panic” as he warned Putin against the threat Iran poses to Israel and regional stability. Environmental Minister Ze’ev Elkin, a Russian speaker who was present at the meeting, dismissed the report as “fake news.”

“Whoever wants to continue to listen to Pravda can continue to listen to Pravda,” Elkin told Radio 103FM on Tuesday, dismissing the Pravda account of what went on behind closed doors as inaccurate and unsourced and saying that what it claimed were facts were, rather, the writer’s unfounded speculation.

Quotes that Pravda said came from the private part of the talks were, in fact, drawn entirely from Netanyahu and Putin’s remarks to the press prior to the start of the closed door meeting, Elkin added.

While refusing to comment on whether Netanyahu was able to convince Putin to rein in Iran’s regional military ambitions, Elkin said the meeting would have “very important implications.”

Channel 2 also quoted unnamed sources close to the prime minister dismissing the Pravda account of the talks.

While conceding that Israel has legitimate concerns regarding Iranian support for terror, the Pravda report said Russia views Iran as a counterbalance to US influence in the region.

In light of this, the report said, while Russia views Israel as a friend, “it is not up to Tel Aviv to teach the Kremlin how to structure Russia’s policy in the Middle East.”