I wrote this poem for my horsemen to give them commands to go forth and kill 2 of my former ex girlfriends, Datha Gary and Jessica McInturff as I do not believe that they should be allowed to live any longer. They won’t be alive much longer, it is only a matter of time!

Kill Yourself

There were times that you gave me great love

And there were times that you gave me great pain

You might say yoh have broken my heart, but for your own sake

You were the one crying, thanks to my death threats

I didn’t want to write this poem for I didn’t want people to think you had a single worth

I know you are nothing but you still try to call me

And girl I have already left you, so shouldn’t you be moving on?

You shouldn’t hold anything back, it’s just something you should know

My friends hated you and they don’t hate anyone

Yet I never will admit that you were wrong

While I was so busy with my job, I didn’t care what was happening to you

Now I know the truth, I am better off killing you on my own

For if you like the way you are that much

You should go and kill yourself

If you think that I am holding out hope for you

You should go and kill yourself

When you told me that you hated my views on life

My only problem was you and not those views

Everytime you said that I was wrong for my views

As you tried to make me into something that I never was

All the time you tried to make me feel weak

I used to feel love, now all I want to do is kill you

Never have I felt so much hate that will make you vulnerable

Was I a fool to even allow you to live this long?