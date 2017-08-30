JARED, IVANKA MIGHT SELF-EJECT, REPORT SAYS

WASHINGTON – Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, daughter and son-in-law to US President Donald Trump, may decide to depart his administration over the next several months, a US magazine reported on Tuesday.

The report, published in Vanity Fair, quotes sources close to the couple claiming they are weary of the daily beatings they incur in Washington.

“One well-connected strategist in New York told me that the two were eyeing a move at the end of the school year in 2018,” the report reads, adding assertively: “Kushner and Ivanka will leave the White House at some point.”

Both family members are serving as senior advisers to the president, with Kushner leading the administration’s effort to jump-start peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians.

US media outlets have in the past featured similar reports, claiming the two are considering when to move back to New York City. In May, The New York Times reported the couple would review whether to stay in Washington every six months.