HOLOCAUST EXHIBIT EXAMINES HOLLYWOOD DOCUMENTATION OF ATROCITIES

LOS ANGELES- A exhibition detailing efforts by three leading Hollywood directors to document atrocities committed by the Nazis opened this week at the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust.

Directors John Ford, George Stevens and Samuel Fuller created shocking yet historically important depictions of the liberation of German concentration camps, later used at the Nuremberg war crimes trials.

“This was the first time that this kind of footage was made with the intention to be presented as evidence,” said Christian Delage, curator of “Filming the Camps: John Ford, Samuel Fuller, George Stevens, From Hollywood to Nuremberg.”

Up to six million Jews died during the Holocaust, many sent to death camps such as Dachau, which is profiled in one of the exhibit’s videos.

Delage said the filming units including young soldiers trained to be cameramen and photographers.

“All these units, they were professional. They had a certain liberty in doing what they wanted to do,” he said.

The museum held a special advance viewing of the exhibition for some Holocaust survivors living in the Los Angeles area.

“With the rise of bigotry all over the country, it’s very important that people show what hatred can do and what we can avoid,” said Eva Nathanson.

The exhibition runs through to April next year.