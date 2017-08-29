Trump’s Afghan Folly

http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=1230

Trump’s got a ‘new strategy’ for Afghanistan.

Same one, really, but this time ‘we’re going to win.’

Nothing’s worked so far except enriching Jewish Wall Street and the defense contractors it finances.

But disaster strikes again.

[Clip: “Afghanistan is a total and complete disaster. What are we doing? We have all of these horrible events taking place there, we can’t even run our own country, we don’t build our schools, we don’t build our highways, we don’t build anything anymore, what’s wrong with us, what’s wrong with our leadership?”]

Surrendering policy to war criminals, like Mattis and McMaster, that’s what’s wrong.

[Clip: “What is going on? Money should be spent in our country, we should rebuild our country, and we should also, by the way, reduce our sixteen trillion dollars in debt. Let’s get with it, get out of Afghanistan. We’ve wasted billions and billions of dollars, and more importantly, thousands and thousands of lives.”]

What’s a few more thousand lives, Mr Trump?

What’s a few more trillion in debt?

It’s called “nation building” miles from nowhere.

[Clip: “America will continue its support for the Afghan government, and the Afghan military as they confront the Taliban in the field.”]

Nation building by any other name spends the same.

Let’s use the 200 million per day spent on the Afghan War to rebuild our infrastructure instead.

And let Raytheon and Lockheed retool to rebuild our bridges and power grids.

Tell me, how is ‘killing terrorists’ suddenly going to make us win?

[Clip: “Ultimately, it is up to the people of Afghanistan to take ownership of their future, to govern their society, and to achieve an everlasting peace. We are a partner and a friend, but we will not dictate to the Afghan people how to live, or how to govern their own complex society. We are not nation-building again. We are killing terrorists.”]

Seems the more terrorists we ‘kill’ the more there are. Makes for a lousy ‘future’ don’t you think?

Who’s losing any sleep fretting about the Taliban crossing the Atlantic to blow up the Brooklyn Bridge?

And blame-games blow lots of smoke too.

[Clip: “The next pillar of our new strategy is to change the approach and how to deal with Pakistan. We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond. Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists.”]

Blaming Pakistan for America’s fiasco just doesn’t cut it.

After 16 years of a complete failure all of a sudden it’s Pakistan’s fault?

Whose fault will it be next year when it’s still a failure?

Trump’s rant only pushes Pakistan closer to China and Russia who’ve been coming to Pakistan’s defense throughout Trump’s threats.

And if anyone’s aiding terrorists, it’s the US.

Russia is now warning America to stop dropping supplies to ISIS in northern Afghanistan or else it will intervene.

You see, there’s lots of untapped mineral wealth in Afghanistan.

No surprise Trump’s adviser, venture capitalist Stephen Feinberg, wants his military contracting firm, DynCorp, to ‘guard’ those mines.

Not sure Russia will sit that one out either.

“Sixteen years and what do you get, a thousand more dead and deeper in debt….”

And the graveyard of empires will come home to roost in a Trump presidency where folly, Jewish Wall Street, and generals hold hands.