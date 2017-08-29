Study says four cups of coffee per day can lower risk of death

How’s that fourth cup of joe?

A new study from Spanish researchers suggests that higher coffee consumption is linked to a lower risk of death, USA Today reports.

The study was presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The findings — as concluded by the Hospital de Navarra in Pamplona, Spain — suggest that those who drink at least four cups of coffee per day had a 64% lower risk of death than those who did not consume, or hardly consumed, coffee, USA Today writes.

The study tracked the health of 20,000 participants over the course of about 10 years.

Findings even suggest that those 45 and older had a 30% lower chance of death if they drank two additional cups of coffee per day.

Dr. Adela Navarro, a cardiologist at the hospital which conducted the study, said that the findings suggest that four cups could be the staple of a healthy diet.

This conclusion falls in line with two additional studies, published this year, suggesting that coffee had positive benefits on the body. One suggested a lower risk of death by means of heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes and kidney disease, USA Today writes.