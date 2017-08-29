PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY: US ASKED FOR 3-4 MONTHS TO PREPARE ITS PEACE PLAN

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has been asked by the US to allow for a period of three to four months to prepare a peace plan, according to Abbas’s foreign affairs adviser, Nabil Sha-ath.

Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, Jason Greenblatt, US special representative for international negotiations, and Dina Powell, US deputy national security adviser, held talks with the Palestinian Authority president in Ramallah last Thursday after meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Sha-ath told official PA media on Monday that the White House delegation did not take a position on any of the Palestinians’ demands, which he said include ending Israel’s military rule, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along 1967 lines with east Jerusalem as its capital and a resolution to all other final status issues.

On Monday, Abbas iterated his support for working with the Trump administration to achieve a peace agreement.

“From our side, we affirm our commitment and preparedness to achieve a historic peace deal under the patronage of President Trump,” said Abbas, following talks with Erdogan that reportedly covered internal Palestinian reconciliation, Jerusalem and Trump’s peace efforts.

Sha-ath also said Abbas’s speech to the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly in September will deal with the Palestinian leadership’s demands.