LOOTERS ATTACK CAJUN NAVY WITH GUNS DURING ATTEMPTED RESCUE IN HOUSTON [VIDEO]

A volunteer organization formed after Hurricane Katrina attempted to rescue a group of people in Houston who they thought were victims but ended up being a group of looters attempting to steal their boats.

The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page on Monday the alleged attack happened as they were trying help victims of Hurricane Harvey:

Clyde and the other team members and teams are all safe. Looters decided to pose as people needing rescue and they attempted to overtake the boats and there were shots fired at the boats. I repeat they are all safe. Looters must have not wanted our boats in the water for rescues. Please feel free to share this post. We are currently on stand down pending a new strategic plan. The ‘Cajun Navy’ has stood down after looters attempted to commander their boats and fired weapons at said boats. No injuries. #hounewspic.twitter.com/9E9GRcHOOa — Texas Storm Chasers (@TxStormChasers) August 28, 2017

The original Facebook post was removed, however, a presumed volunteer with the group posted a video confirming that shots were fired at the boats.

Police in Houston battled looters throughout the city on Monday leading to dozens of arrests, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told ABC.

“We’ve already arrested a handful of looters. We’ve made it real clear to our community we’re going to do whatever it takes to protect their homes and their businesses,” Acevedo said.

The Cajun Navy has already made a significant impact in the rescue operations in Houston as they “pulled a lifeless elderly woman from floodwaters and resuscitated her,” The Times-Picayune reported.

Currently, Hurricane Harvey has claimed eight lives and thousands are displaced and seeking refuge.

