Hurricane Harvey Strands Thousands—Here’s How to Help

The storm dumped torrential rains on Texas, and there’s no clear picture of when regular travel will resume.

Despite being downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Saturday, Harvey has continued to wreak havoc on Texas—more than 5,000 flights have been canceled taken off the board already across the region, with more cancellations and re-routings expected throughout the week. Here’s a brief update about what the storm means for getting in and out of Texas, by plane, ship, or car; what’s to come, and how you can help.

Airport Closures

The Federal Aviation Administration shut Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport on Sunday, with both expected to be closed to the public until at least Wednesday. Flights were grounded preemptively going into the weekend, but the major carriers in Houston—United at Bush and Southwest at Hobby—have had to contend with cancellations beyond their original plans. (Since the city is a hub for these airlines, it means your flight from, say, Newark may be delayed or canceled as well.) United had hoped to resume service by noon E.S.T. on Monday, but announced all flights into Houston were canceled until at least noon on Thursday, August 31; the airline told The Street it was flying more employees in to help its Houston-based employees and passengers.

Southwest, meanwhile, had to airlift 500 passengers and employees out of Hobby on Sunday, as roads to and from the airport were closed due to flooding, according to CNN. Even when the airport reopens, that doesn’t mean roads will be operable for airport personnel and passengers to get there, The Street reports, so there’s currently no timeframe on when normal flight service will resume.

Airlines are waiving change fees, but you’ll have to check your carrier for updates that extend beyond Wednesday.

Cruise Diversions

“Extreme flooding” forced the closure of the Port of Galveston, which led to the canceled sailings of Carnival Valor and Carnival Freedom, along with the Sunday departure of Carnival Breeze. Passengers received refunds and were rerouted to New Orleans or Miami, and could either disembark in New Orleans to arrange travel home, or wait until later in the week to return to Galveston. According to The New York Post, about 20,000 passengers were affected, and despite passengers being briefly “stranded at sea,” the affected cruise ships had already altered their itineraries to accommodate passengers as weather permitted, and suggested to the Houston Chronicle that staying on the ship was the most secure way to return to Galveston when that’s possible, due to flooding.

Who’s Helping—and How You Can Help

Airport workers in Houston kept stranded passengers safe and fed until evacuation flights came, ABC News reports. Anheuser-Busch stopped beer production temporarily at its plant in Cartersville, Georgia, to package 500,000 cans of emergency drinking water for the Red Cross, according to KIRO. United is also offering airline miles for disaster relief efforts, with MileagePlus members who donate $250 or more receiving 1,000 miles in return. The company said it will match the first $200,000 of its fundraising efforts.

If you’re looking to donate, Texas Monthly has compiled a list of places, including organizations focused on helping children, animals, and displaced people, while The New Yorker writer (and Houston native) Jia Tolentino tweeted out a list of local organizations providing relief.

If you’re considering donating, keep local food banks and organizations based in the Houston area in mind. As Vox points out, local groups have more efficient structures in place to make sure donations go directly to the areas in need.

Five people are already reported dead, and more than 30,000 people have been displaced by now-Tropical Storm Harvey, which is expected to damage the region with more flooding over the next few days, Al Jazeera reports. At the time, Harvey was the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years, and the strongest to hit Texas since Hurricane Carla in 1961.