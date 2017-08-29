Harvey Live Updates: Waters Still Rising as Death Toll From Storm Reaches 30

The storm will return to the mainland.

Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, La., said the storm was expected to make landfall on the Louisiana side of the border in Cameron Parish.

Mr. Jones said parts of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, which have already been flooded by several inches of rain, could get another five to 10 inches when the storm arrives; winds were expected to reach about 50 m.p.h., with gusts as high 60 m.p.h., he said.

Because the ground is already so saturated, “the big thing we’re concerned about is trees being blown over,” Mr. Jones said, adding that officials are less worried that the winds alone will be strong enough to damage homes.

The additional rain also means that widespread flash flooding will continue through Wednesday, Mr. Jones said, regardless of where exactly the center of the storm is.

Forecasters believe the storm’s pace will quicken starting late Tuesday night and that it will continue to move fast for the next few days. They expect the center of the storm to have reached central Louisiana by Wednesday night and southern Arkansas by Thursday.

More rain is expected through Friday.

Parts of Houston have been inundated by more than 50 inches, and totals could exceed 20 inches in southern Louisiana, the National Weather Service reported. Over the past four days, more than a trillion gallons of rain have fallen in Harris County alone — enough to “run Niagara Falls for 15 days,” Mr. Lindner said, or fill the Houston Astrodome 3,200 times.

As for the record rainfall, a weather station at Cedar Bayou about 25 miles east of downtown Houston reported 51.88 inches of rain, eclipsing the previous mark of 48.00 inches that was measured at Medina, Tex., during Amelia, a tropical storm in 1978. Two other weather stations exceeded the Amelia record as well.

Weather Service officials noted that the rain was still falling and that the numbers at Cedar Bayou and other stations may soon surpass the overall United States record for total rainfall from a single cyclone. In Hawaii during Hurricane Hiki in 1950, 52.00 inches of rain were recorded at a ranger station on Kauai.

How long does it take for that much rain to fall where you live? You can ask The Upshot.

But in the Houston area, a sign of hope emerged Tuesday evening: The sun, not seen for days, broke through the clouds.

Houston’s mayor imposed a curfew.

A citywide curfew has been imposed by the city’s mayor, from midnight to 5 a.m. until further notice.

The Houston Police Department requested the curfew partly in response to reports of “small-scale looting” and other crimes, Chief Acevedo said at a news conference Tuesday evening.

He added that the curfew would help search and rescue teams get around without interference.

Mr. Turner, the mayor, warned that people had been impersonating law enforcement officers in some neighborhoods, going door to door and telling residents falsely that there was a mandatory evacuation order in place.

The president offered encouragement in a visit.

Mr. Trump arrived in Corpus Christi for a briefing on relief efforts, then headed to Austin for a tour of an emergency operations center and a briefing with state leaders.

“It’s a real team, and we want to do it better than ever before,” Mr. Trump said of the response effort during a meeting with officials from local, state and federal agencies in a Corpus Christi firehouse. “We want to be looked at in five years, in 10 years from now as, this is the way to do it.” Read more about his visit here.

A Houston police officer died trying to get to work.

Officials confirmed that Sgt. Steve Perez, of the Houston Police Department, died in floodwaters Sunday on his way to work. Mr. Perez, 60, left his home around 4 a.m. on Sunday and spent at least two and a half hours trying to make his way to work, Chief Acevedo said. When he wasn’t heard from, officials began a search. A dive team recovered his body Tuesday morning.

“Unfortunately, in the darkness, Sergeant Perez drove onto an underpass,” Chief Acevedo said.

Mr. Perez’s wife and father-in-law had urged him not to go to work that day, Chief Acevedo said. “His response was, ‘I’ve got work to do.’” Mr. Perez, who worked in the department’s division of traffic enforcement, was a “sweet, gentle public servant,” the chief added.

Outside Houston’s main shelter, lines formed.

As rain fell in the early afternoon, scores of people waited outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, where more than 9,000 people had already taken shelter. A pile of wet American Red Cross blankets sat near the end of one line.

On Sunday and Monday, evacuees were able to enter the sprawling complex without delay. Buy by Tuesday, while the convention center appeared to be organized, there were some signs of strain. Some people set up bedding in the main corridor, an area that had been mostly empty a day earlier, to get away from the increasingly crowded main dormitory.

Nathan Malbrue, who was sitting on the edge of an inflatable mattress, said he was not bothered by the growing crowd. He said he was in the hallway, near a medical station, because of a heart condition. “Just bring everybody in,” he said. “This is a big building.”

But Cora Watson, 58, feared that the convention center would be overwhelmed. “Move them to hotels or something,” she said, her voice barely audible.

Reservoirs are above capacity in Houston.

Water began flowing over an emergency spillway at a major Houston flood-control reservoir on Tuesday, the Army Corps of Engineers said, adding to flooding in the area about 15 miles west of downtown.

So far the overflow at the Addicks reservoir dam is minor, about 100 cubic feet per second, Edmond Russo Jr., deputy district engineer for the Army Corps’ Galveston district, said at a news conference. But it should rise to about 4,500 cubic feet per second — about 120 million gallons per hour — by Thursday, he said, as the reservoir levels peak.

The rate should decline to current levels two days after that, he said. But the large flow could bring up to 2 feet of water to the streets east of the reservoir. The water will eventually flow into Buffalo Bayou, which passes through downtown.

Dr. Russo said that dam safety operators were monitoring the structure and that it was in no danger.

Levels at a second reservoir nearby, Barker, are increasing as well and its two spillways are expected to overflow starting Saturday, he said.

Water in the two reservoirs, which are normally dry, has risen quickly since Harvey first began inundating the area. Efforts to reduce the levels by controlled releases through gates in both dams have not been sufficient.

In addition to the flooding over the spillway, both reservoirs have been spreading into nearby subdivisions as the water has risen. A spokesman for the Harris County Flood Control District said that about 2,500 homes near Addicks reservoir, and 670 near Barker, have flooded already.

The city also has to worry about having enough potable water. Houston’s Northeast Water Purification Plant, one of three plants that supply water to the city, is flooded. While the system is still working, even with much of its equipment underwater, city officials are worried about their ability to keep it running.

A levee breach threatened a village near Houston.

A levee designed to protect the community of Columbia Lakes, 40 miles southwest of Houston, from the Brazos River was breached, Brazoria County officials said.

Columbia Lakes is a small resort village with a country club and golf course, and is surrounded by levees. Residents were ordered to “GET OUT NOW!!” according to a Twitter message, although many had already left after a mandatory evacuation order was issued Sunday.

Tom MacNeil, an owner of a real estate brokerage in the town, said residents told him that the breach had occurred in a levee alongside a creek that flows into the Brazos. Because the Brazos is rising, the creek backed up and poured through two low spots on the levee. The residents shored up the low spots and there was no water in the streets, Mr. MacNeil said.

The Brazos, currently just above flood stage at 30 feet, will rise another few feet by Wednesday and go over the levees, which are at 32 feet, the National Weather Service predicted. “That’s the scary part we’re watching for,” Mr. MacNeil said.