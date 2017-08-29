A Warrior’s Way

http://www.renegadetribune.com/a-warriors-way/

By Anrawn

What is an Aryan warrior? The words conjure up different images to different people. To some, they bring visions of barbaric anti-civilization sadists swinging axe or sword. To others, they conjure up equally erroneous pictures of destructive black-clad SS troopers. To people of our own ancestry, they bring to mind our folk heroes and gods of old.

Our heroes opposed all forces that sought to destroy them with whatever weapons available to them; and each of us, considering the world situation, should be prepared also to bear arms against our enemies if necessary. But an Aryan warrior is much more than one of our blood eager to enter actual combat. He (or she) is not merely one who seeks conquest and subjugation for their own sake, or who lusts to hack defenseless people apart in mindless acts of aggression. Anyone who believes the Aryan peoples to be cast in this image has fallen for the millennia of propaganda pumped out by our enemies. — Aggression, whether by an individual or a nation, may be self-defeating, and war or fighting for its own sake is not a warriors’s way. The person who thinks of Vikings as ignorant brutes gleefully raping nuns in the glow of their burning abbey for the sheer sport of it, or of a Waffen SS officer as an anti-social prison reject who took pleasure in machine-gunning Jews, would do well to dismiss these spurious visions and reexamine the reality behind apparent acts of aggression. It is not an act of aggression to attack one who has attacked you, or to pre-empt one who has made it clear that he will attack you by whatever devious means he may dream up.

In the contemporary context, an Aryan warrior is above all an individual. He is one who has the capacity for self-thought; he is capable or determining his own moral and ethical standards, and he has the courage and integrity to live his life by these standards regardless of the consequences, and he neither compromises nor apologizes for his beliefs. In today’s world he may never actually wield a weapon or strike a physical blow. But he does not rescind his values for a few extra dollars or a more comfortable life.

There is a man of my acquaintance, of our blood, and an expert in his own field. Many years ago he was a professional fighter pilot, that career was terminated by the government he flew for because of his ‘rebellious’ attitude, i.e. that enemies should be fought, not appeased. His employment history since then has been turbulent, as he has often been fired for refusing to conform to social standards or to become involved in company politics, or to compromise his product standard on company orders. He has been told many times that he could be very successful and affluent if he would simply alter his political and corporate views to conform with the existing norms – to ‘play the game’. He has never done this, nor made any attempt at putting on a show to make people believe that he was. Instead, he lives in poverty, without even many of the things most of us take for granted, such as electricity and plumbing. Still, he feels he is better off than the majority of the populace who has sold out their honor for an easier life. – This man is a warrior!

In another case I know of, a kinsman by ancestry and an atheist by belief managed to find a job after having been unemployed and without income for several months. He bought a very cheap car but it gave him considerable trouble and after a few weeks it broke down completely. He got another car, which proved just as bad as the first. However, determined to keep his job rather than to seek welfare aid, he bought a bicycle, although he is middle-aged and used to a sedentary life. Less than a week later he was hit from behind by a car while pedaling to work. The bike was beyond repair, his leg was slightly injured; yet he still refused to become dependent on others, so he walked to work every day, some 15 miles, bad leg and all, until he could buy another car. – This man is also a warrior!

Nobody today is going to solve anything by attacking the nearest tax office with an axe or bombing the local TV station. But each of us can be warriors by maintaining the sense of honor and integrity displayed by our ancestral heroes. The most valuable possessions an Aryan has, are his mind and his sense of honor. When you think for yourself rather than mindlessly accept; when you determine your own values instead of allowing yourself to be brainwashed into accepting the pseudo-values of the churches or those of a decadent society, you are being an Aryan warrior.

Do not construe this as advocating passivity or the nihilistic concept of Turn the Other Cheek. Our own ancient texts tell us to treat all men as friends until they prove themselves otherwise, and logic should tell any intelligent being that it is immoral to aggress or to deprive any man of his rights. But one must be ready to defend his own rights. If a warrior is aggressed against, it should bring as thorough a response as necessary to insure victory. If an enemy smite thee on the cheek, bust his face! If an enemy sheds the blood of a kinsman, destroy the enemy by every available means until victory is attained! And keep in mind that aggression need not be conventionally violent. It could take financial form, or utilize psychological techniques, or come through the use of social harassment or media conditioning and propaganda.

Ignorance and cowardice and apathy are not confined to any one race any more than we Aryans have an absolute corner on guts and honor. But if as an Aryan you can realize that racial equality is a myth despite today’s massive propaganda campaign to the contrary; if you are capable of recognizing the difference between truth and propaganda and dogma; if you can recognize the nihilism of Christianity, the degeneration and inequity of government, and the subtle horrors of internationalism; if you take pride in being an Aryan and let it be known that you do; if you have the courage to live as you think right without compromise or lessening of integrity, then you are an Aryan warrior.

The Havamal tells us that a man of integrity must constantly be tested on the anvil of life. If you live your life the best you can, according to values dictated by your own intelligence and by our time-tested Nordic ways, defiant in the face of all the present forces that would make life difficult, then you can qualify for the title of Aryan warrior though you may never actually bear arms or approach the glory of our ancient heroes.

From Elsie Christensen’s “The Odinist” periodical 1984 issue # 79, via Ron McVan.