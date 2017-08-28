North Korea Said to Fire Another Missile

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Tuesday that soared over Japan, the South Korean military said.

It was the second time in four days that the North Korean authorities, defying an escalation in international sanctions and warnings from President Trump, had launched a missile. Three short-range missiles were launched on Saturday.

The missile fired on Tuesday took off from near Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, and flew to the east, according to the South Korean military, which added that officials were analyzing the data to determine what type of missile was launched.

The Japanese government sent a text alert to citizens about the launch and advised them to take protective cover.